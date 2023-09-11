The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s going to be a ‘winter wonderland’

Now that fall is here, the chill in the air means we can’t avoid it any longer: Winter is coming. So what’s in store for the cold, dark months ahead? Well, The Old Farmer’s Almanac just released its predictions for the 2023-2024 season, and if you prefer sun and sand, you may want to stop reading now. According to the forecast, most of the U.S. is in for a cold, snowy winter.

almanac.com

How does The Old Farmer’s Almanac know?

For over 200 years, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been using ocean currents and solar cycles to predict long-term weather patterns with (it claims) 80% accuracy. It attributes this year’s predictions to a combination of factors: low solar activity, which means cooler-than-average temperatures across Earth, plus El Nino currents that have emerged and are expected to strengthen into the winter, delivering wetter-than-average conditions.

Hence, a cold winter with plenty of snow for most of the U.S.

There are a few exceptions. The southern region isn’t expected to get snow, but it should be cold and wet there this winter. The Pacific Northwest should be spared most of the precipitation as well, but residents there should still expect a chilly winter, even if they get to stay dry.

For those who live in the Northeast and Midwest, though, bundle up. And maybe check out deals on snow boots because if The Old Farmer’s Almanac is correct, you’re going to need them this year.

Best men’s snow boots

Sorel Caribou Boots

These boots are classic for a reason. They’re sturdy with excellent tread. They run large but that just means there’s room to layer thick, warm socks. The inner boot can be removed and washed, which we love.

Nortiv8 Insulated Waterproof Work Snow Boots

These boots offer the best bang for your buck in men’s sizes. They’re lightweight, warm and water-resistant, and still good quality at about half the cost of some other brands.

Kamik Men’s Greenbay 4 Cold-Weather Boot

These nylon boots are waterproof all the way to the calf, so they’ll keep your feet dry in any weather. They also offer great traction and removable liners.

Best women’s snow boots

Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

If you want boots that are functional and stylish and will keep your feet and calves warm and dry without sacrificing looks, this is the pair for you. They’re also lightweight, waterproof and come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Vepose Women’s Snow Winter Boots

These women’s winter boots are the best bang for your buck. They’re reliable and made of quality materials despite their low price. The waterproof material is breathable, and the boots boast a cozy, plush inner lining that will keep your feet comfortable, warm and dry.

STQ Women’s Winter Snow Boots

These snow boots are a great choice for extreme weather. They’ll keep your feet safely warm and dry down to -15 degrees. They also deliver good traction, and the uppers are foldable so they can be worn different ways.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.