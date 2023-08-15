BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

While 2023 may only be just over half over, trendsetters are already looking ahead to next year. Sherwin-Williams just announced its Color of the Year for 2024, and if this earthy, uplifting shade doesn’t have you reaching for a paint brush, nothing will.

2024 is the year of ‘renewed comfort’

Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 Color of the Year is Persimmon, an earthy terra cotta tone with just a hint of bright tangerine. It’s neutral, yet refreshing, and we can see why this is the paint brand’s pick for the upcoming year: In the post-pandemic era, we’re still all about embracing calm and comfort in our homes, and this is a color that does just that.

In fact, all of the colors in Sherwin-Williams’ 2024 Color of the Year collection fit that bill. These are shades that feel familiar but with just a little bit of a twist — neutrals but with bright pops or undertones. They’re like the color version of Scandinavian design — you embrace a color palate that feels monotone but by using different textures, add interest and visual variance.

Dark and moody colors aren’t all the way out

While the upcoming Color of the Year signals a shift away from the dark and moody colors that have been in vogue for a while, they’re not all the way out just yet. Sherwin-Williams’ collection includes Waterloo, a stormy cobalt with gray undertones and Dark Auburn, a rich burgundy that adds a bit of moody intrigue to any space.

Sherwin Williams Color of the Year collection must-have shades

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams in Persimmon

The 2024 Color of the Year pulls from earthy origin to deliver a shade that will keep you — and your home — grounded in the upcoming year. But this terra cotta shade also contains fresh tangerine notes — an uplifting surprise.

Sold by Lowe’s

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams in Waterloo

Dark and moody interiors are still very in, and this stormy cobalt blue shade is proof. With cool, gray undertones, it matches any decor while still bringing a vibrant pop of color to bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms or even bathrooms.

Sold by Lowe’s

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams in Utaupeia

2024 will see trends start a shift back toward neutrals, and this relaxing taupe shade is the perfect place to start. Mix and match it with upholstery and textiles for a restorative space that encourages calm and comfort.

Sold by Lowe’s

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams in Dark Auburn

They say that darker-colored rooms boost your inspiration (and your home value). That’s a great reason to grab this moody burgundy shade, which would look perfectly at home in a library (or reading nook — who has a library?).

Sold by Lowe’s

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams in Friendly Yellow

Sherwin Williams predicts that in 2024, people will still be multitasking in their homes. If you have a home office or any other space that serves a utility purpose, infuse it with a little joy with a shade like Friendly Yellow for an instant mood boost every time you go to work.

Sold by Lowe’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.