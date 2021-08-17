Best dog bone

Some dog bones can last for weeks, but keep an eye on the ones that do. Bacteria can grow on partially chewed dog bones and lots of chewing could weaken the bone until it cracks, both of which can be incredibly dangerous for your dog.

Which dog bone is best?

There is no better treat for a dog than a classic bone. They’re good for their teeth, gum and jaw. Chewing on them can even calm them down since it gives them something to focus on. The best all-around dog bone for your beloved pup is the K9 Connoisseur Single Ingredient Dog Bone. They’re humanely sourced from free-range cattle with no added ingredients, and also have a shelf life of up to two years.

What to know before you buy a dog bone

Ingredients

Packaged dog bones, especially cheaper dog bones, can have added ingredients and preservatives that aren’t good for your dog’s diet. Prepackaged bones that are just that, a bone, are the best choice for your dog. If you buy a bone that comes stuffed, instead of containing the bone’s original marrow, double-check the packaging to make sure the bone hasn’t been bleached or affected by other preservative processes.

Size

You should always keep the size of your dog in mind when purchasing a dog bone, especially the size of your dog’s jaw. Bones that are too small for your dog can become a choking hazard. Bones that are too big for your dog can frustrate them and become something closer to a meat and bone flavored salt lick than a fun and interactive treat.

Cooked vs. uncooked bones

Never feed your dog a bone that has been cooked.

It is imperative to know that feeding bones you’ve cooked while preparing your own meals to your dog is incredibly dangerous. Cooked bones are highly prone to cracking into sharp pieces that can lacerate your dog’s mouth and can cause extreme organ damage if swallowed.

Raw, uncooked bones are perfectly fine for your dog. You can even get leftover bones for your dog from a butcher.

Dog bone features

Mouth health

Dog bones are an excellent way to take care of your dog’s dental health. By chewing on the bone, your dog scrapes away tartar and plaque, and also strengthens its jaw.

Durability

The durability of your dog bone affects both how long it lasts and how safe it is to chew on. Tough dog bones can hold up to even the strongest chewers and last for a long time. Weak dog bones can be dangerous if they’re prone to cracking into sharp shards, which can become a choking hazard.

Flavor

Dogs like having different flavors just as much as you do! Beef, chicken, lamb and other bones all have different flavors that your dog will enjoy. Some bones have marrow still inside, while others come stuffed with peanut butter or even a cheese and bacon combo. Keep your dog engaged by mixing up the flavor every once in a while.

Dog bone cost

Dog bones are typically sold in multiples in packages that cost between $3-$30. Cheaper bones than this range should be avoided, as they’re likely to be less healthy for your dog. You can also buy dog bones in bulk for a lower per-bone cost if your dog goes through them quickly.

Dog bone FAQ

What ingredients should I avoid when buying a dog bone?

The list of ingredients you shouldn’t feed your dog is quite long. The main ingredients to watch out for include: feed-grade ingredients over human-grade, chemicals and preservatives like butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) and ethoxyquin, all food dyes and rendered fats.

How long do dog bones last?

That depends on both the dog bone itself and the intensity at which your dog likes to chew. Some bones can last for a few weeks, while others won’t last more than a day. For bones that last for extended periods of time, check that the bone isn’t developing any odd smells, which can be a sign of nasty bacteria. If this happens, you should immediately replace the bone.

Which dog bone should I buy?

Best of the best dog bone

K9 Connoisseur Single Ingredient Dog Bones

What you need to know: This bone is humanely sourced from free-range cattle with no extra ingredients.

What you’ll love: It’s low-calorie and can last up to two years on the shelf.

What you should consider: The marrow has sometimes been reported to fall out of the bone upon arrival.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for your buck dog bone

Redbarn Pet Products Filled Dog Bones

What you need to know: These rawhide-free dog bones will keep you dog occupied for a long time.

What you’ll love: A variety of filling options like peanut butter and chicken keep your dog from getting bored of the same old bone.

What you should consider: Pieces may break off during chewing, which can be a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Amazon

Honorable mention dog bone

Jack&Pup Roasted Beef Marrow Bone Treats

What you need to know: These dog bones are enriched with minerals and vitamins, without any artificial ingredients or additives.

What you’ll love: The calcium and zinc are great for maintaining the health of your dog’s teeth, gums and jaw.

What you should consider: Aggressive chewing dogs will eat this bone very quickly. .

Where to buy: Amazon

