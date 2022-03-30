Which foldable dog pool is best?

A foldable dog pool is the perfect spot for your canine companion to cool off on hot days. With a pool at their disposal, your dog can spend a longer time outdoors.

When shopping for the best foldable dog pool, choose one that’s durable enough to stand up to wear and tear from canine claws and folds down easily for storage in the cooler months.

Best foldable dog pools

ASPCA Foldable Outdoor Pet Bath

Sold by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, this dog pool comes from an organization you can trust, plus profits go back into the charity. Measuring roughly 31 inches in diameter and 8 inches high, it’s a good choice for small dogs to paddle in and medium dogs to lie down in, but it isn’t suited for large dogs. It doesn’t require inflation and is easy to fold away when you’re not using it.

Sold by Amazon

Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool

This popular pool is available in a variety of sizes, ranging from small, which measures roughly 32 inches across and 8 inches high to XX-large, which measures 63 inches across and 12 inches high. The largest is even big enough for giant breeds, so that’s good news for owners of big dogs. It easily folds into a small package, you just need to wait for it to dry fully before you fold it.

Sold by Amazon

Unido Foldable Dog Pool

With three sizes available, this is a great option for small, medium and large dogs. The small pool measures 32 by 8 inches, the medium pool 48 by 12 inches and the large pool 63 by 12 inches. It comes in either red or blue, both of which have cute pet-related designs around the outside. It’s made from thickened PVC to withstand claws.

Sold by Amazon

Toozey Foldable Dog Pool

You can choose from four colors with this pool – dark blue, pink, gray or bright blue – and it comes in five sizes, the smallest of which has a diameter of approximately 31 inches, and the largest of which has a diameter of 63 inches. It has a non-slip bottom so your dog won’t slide around and a drain to easily empty the water inside.

Sold by Amazon

Bingpet Foldable Dog Swimming Pool

The blue sky, fluffy white clouds and green grass emblazoned around the outside of this pool make it look cheerful and fitting for outdoor use. It comes in a large 47-inch-diameter size and an extra-large 63-inch-diameter size. It’s lightweight and folds up quickly and easily. The PP board in the exterior panels are stronger than the cardboard used inside many similar pools.

Sold by Amazon

MorTime Foldable Dog Pool

This simple blue pool is available in small, medium and large sizes to suit most dogs. The height of the small pool is lower, making it easier for little dogs to hop inside. There are two easy ways to fold this pool, both of which leave you with a small package that’s easy to store once you’ve said goodbye to summer. The base is made from strong scratch-resistant PVC

Sold by Amazon

iPettie Foldable Dog Pool

A great choice for bigger dogs, this pool comes in large and XX-large sizes. The large pool is 48 inches in diameter and 12 inches high, while the XX-large pool is 63 inches in diameter and 12 inches high. You can choose from a light blue pool with a dark blue interior or a mint green pool with a yellow interior. All options are durable and easy to set up and fold away.

Sold by Amazon

Kooltail Foldable Dog Swimming Pool

This affordable dog pool has an aquatic design with fish and other sea life all round the outside for an underwater look. The smaller size measures 47 inches across and the larger size measures 63 inches across. Both are roughly 12 inches deep. It doesn’t need to be inflated, so it’s quick to set up and when your dog is done using it, you can easily empty out the water using the side drain.

Sold by Amazon

Pecute Foldable Dog Pool

Available in three sizes from 32 inches in diameter to 63 inches in diameter, there’s an option to suit most dogs. It’s made from a highly durable PVC with a base that’s reinforced to prevent holes from claws and textured to keep your dog from slipping. It’s quick to drain through the port on the side and it also comes with an adapter that you can fit a hose pipe to if you want to recycle the pool water to water your flowers.

Sold by Amazon

Homend PVC Pet Swimming Pool

With a range of diameter and depth options available, this is a great choice for anyone who’s looking for deep pools in smaller diameters, as well as large ones. It’s well sealed so it won’t leak and is sturdy enough to stand up to a summer or two of use. It’s easy to fold and packs down small for convenient storage when not in use. It only comes in one color with a red exterior and blue interior, which some buyers find slightly bright.

Sold by Amazon

Lunaoo Foldable Dog Pool

Thanks to the extra-thick non-slip base, your dogs won’t put their claws through the pool, nor will they slide around while paddling. You can choose from three colors: dark gray, light gray and navy blue. With small, medium and large size options, you’ll be able to find one to fit dogs of almost any size. The sides are sturdy and don’t need inflating. It folds up easily so packing it away is no hassle.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.