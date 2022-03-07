Keeping pet cats safe and healthy

It’s a commonly held belief that outdoor cats lead more satisfying lives than their indoor counterparts. This stems partly from the fact that cats require considerably less maintenance than most animals, particularly dogs. Unfortunately, the reality is that there are plenty of hazards for cats outdoors, not least of which are other animals and the pathogens they can carry.

Dangers faced by outdoor cats

Feral cats and dogs

Coyotes

Raccoons

Porcupines

Snakes

Cars

Extreme weather

Sick animals, including those infected with Feline Immunodeficiency Disease or Feline Leukemia

Don’t let your cat roam unsupervised

Keep in mind that an animal doesn’t have to be an actual predator in order to hurt a cat; in many places, even rats (a cat’s supposed prey of choice) can be large and aggressive enough to harm your pet. On average, indoor cats live many years longer than outdoor cats simply because they’re isolated from all those dangers.

How do I stop my cat from escaping my yard?

First, what not to do: Don’t use an electric fence or shock collar. Both are extremely dangerous for cats, which are small enough that even a regulated shock from a commercial-grade shock collar could seriously injure them.

If your cat is a little older or not prone to jumping, a tall, fully-enclosed privacy fence can keep the cat on your property. Also, consider fence-top netting to keep acrobatic cats in the yard or a coyote roller system to thwart their attempts at breaking the high jump record.

If an enhanced fence isn’t an option, consider a net enclosure, which is relatively economical and gives the pet a good deal of freedom. Alternatively, a lightweight and long leash coupled with a ground stake gives your cat a large area to play in.

With these particular methods, the cat will still need some supervision or only a short time in the enclosure or on the leash. Net enclosures are no match for some claws, and it’s inhumane to leave any pets chained up outside for too long. Also, to use a leash and stake, first you’ll have to train your cat to be comfortable with a harness.

PetSafe Come With Me Kitty Harness

This is a favorite among cats and their owners because it’s simple. Since there’s not much material to get used to wearing, it’s one of the most comfortable feline harnesses on the market.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Travel Cat: The True Adventurer Harness

This heavy-duty harness is ideal for cats that love hiking and have been wearing harnesses for most of their lives.

Sold by Amazon

Casual Harness 4 Cats

It’s handmade with love in your cat’s size and with your choice of various patterns.

Sold by Etsy

How big should a cat enclosure be?

Also known as a “catio,” an outdoor cat enclosure provides fresh air, sunlight and, ideally, a place to run, play, climb and hide. The minimum recommended size for a part-time cat enclosure is 2 feet by 3 feet by at least 3 feet high. But, if cats will be spending long periods of time in the catio unsupervised, you’ll need a footprint upwards of 12 square feet per cat, ideally with 5-8 feet of height and multiple levels for climbing and playing.

PawHut Cat Condo

This premium enclosure is built with luxury in mind. It’s remarkably durable, able to withstand the elements and outfitted with an interior space where your pet can have some alone time.

Sold by Amazon

PawHut 6-Platform Catio

It’s moderately priced, solidly built and able to accommodate a couple of small cats without issue.

Sold by Amazon

PawHut 3-Platform Cage

It’s not meant for full-time unsupervised use, but it’s great alongside a leash and stake system or for short periods throughout the day.

Sold by Amazon

What if my cat gets out?

Aside from making sure your cats are neutered or spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated, there are some things you can do to make life easier in the unfortunate event your cat escapes. In particular, a GPS tracker affixed to the collar can at the very least give you a general idea of where your furry friend went.

Tack TK-20

For just a small monthly fee, its integrated cellular transmitter keeps tabs on your pet (or car or child, for that matter). Keep in mind that it requires cell service to work.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Airtag

Its effectiveness relies on other Apple devices around it, and the system works impressively well. To make sure it stays on, pick up an Airtag-ready collar tag as well.

Sold by Amazon

Jiobit GPS Tracker

It uses three wireless connectivity methods to ensure constant reception and is widely hailed as one of the most reliable trackers on the market.

Sold by Amazon

