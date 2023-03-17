Which hermit crab food is best?

Hermit crabs are not generally picky eaters, but they need a healthy diet to keep them going for a long time. If you have these crustaceans as pets, the best food for them is Fluker’s Premium Pellet Diet Food For Hermit Crabs. It’s natural and chock-full of essential proteins and other nutrients that can keep them from disease while ensuring they live a long life.

What to know before you buy hermit crab food

Main food sources

Hermit crabs are scavengers and opportunistic omnivores, meaning they eat nearly anything they can find in their environment. They primarily eat organic and natural foods, such as non-citrus fruits, vegetables and proteins. This includes:

Collard greens

Kelp

Seagrass

Algae

Squash

Apples

Mangoes

Melons

Wheat germ

Corn

Broccoli

Lentils

Small fish

Worms

In their natural habitat, these crustaceans also feed on plankton and other food particles floating nearby.

Feeding hermit crabs

When it comes to feeding hermit crabs, make sure the food is organic and natural. Also, use a variety of leafy vegetables, fruits and proteins. The food should not contain harmful additives or chemicals, as these can make the crustacean sick.

Hermit crabs are very sensitive to their environment, so make sure the aquarium and any dishes are clean, too. Use shallow plates that the crab can easily reach or climb into. The material should be nonporous so bacteria does not grow in it. Sturdy plastic or ceramic are good options.

Each day, throw away anything that wasn’t eaten. If you don’t, it could go bad and start developing bacteria or mold spores.

Hermit crabs tend to take tiny bites and eat slowly, so break up any food before feeding it to them. Many commercial foods, especially pellets, need to be crushed or sprayed with water to loosen them up so the crab can eat. Use clean, fresh water that’s free from chlorine. Having this type of water in the aquarium is also important so these crustaceans have something to drink, too.

Feeding frequency and amount

Hermit crabs usually eat at night. Although they can go up to two weeks without food or water, this is not recommended. Feed your pet proteins once a day to keep it healthy, or follow the instructions on the food packaging.

It’s generally best to supplement proteins or packaged foods with fresh leafy vegetables. As for fruits, give the crustacean a small piece one to four times a week.

Some foods list the recommended quantity per hermit crab. Oftentimes, 1 to 2 teaspoons a day is sufficient.

What to look for in quality hermit crab food

Form

When feeding a hermit crab, use fresh and clean fruits and vegetables. As for commercial foods, most come in one of the following forms:

Pellets

Powders

Flakes

Gels

Although these pets aren’t very particular when it comes to their food, some prefer one form over another. Others do best with a combination of two or more types, so experiment until you find what works.

Ingredients

Commercial hermit crab foods are usually rich in protein, such as from fish or chicken. Other common ingredients include:

Corn

Dried fruits, such as blueberries or grapes

Dried vegetables

Mealworms

Eggs

Shrimp

Fish oil

Coconut oil

These ingredients are meant to improve the hermit crab’s health and energy levels, as well as to reach the recommended dietary goals.

Certain foods and ingredients are harmful to hermit crabs. Some manufacturers indicate specifically on the label that their food does not contain anything toxic. Ingredients to avoid include:

Ethoxyquin and coffer sulfate

Avocado leaves

Dill

Garlic

Onion

Tea tree oil

Thyme

It is better to take a more organic approach, since hermit crabs are especially sensitive to preservatives, additives and chemicals.

Supplements

Along with regular hermit crab food, you can also get supplements. These should not replace your pet’s main diet, but they can improve the quality or taste of the food. Some can add extra nutrients that crustaceans need.

Container

Commercial foods for hermit crabs usually come in small containers proportionate to the size of the food. These are often around the size of a salt or petter shaker and are measured in ounces.

On the container, you can find important nutritional information, such as the exact ingredients and percentages of crude proteins, fats, fibers and moisture content.

How much you can expect to spend on hermit crab food

Regardless of form, a single container usually costs less than $10.

Hermit crab food FAQ

Do hermit crabs eat wood?

A. These crustaceans enjoy many different types of wood, especially if it’s decaying, including birch, ash, cork bark and driftwood. In the wild, they also consume mangrove wood since it’s commonly found in and around wet terrain. Avoid giving your hermit crab wood from apple, mango, hemlock or yew trees, though, as these can have toxic bark.

Is calcium good for hermit crabs?

A. Hermit crabs need calcium because it supports the development of their exoskeleton. It’s especially important during the times when they molt. If your pet’s primary food doesn’t contain calcium, get a supplement and sprinkle it over the dish.

What’s the best hermit crab food to buy?

Top hermit crab food

Fluker’s Premium Pellet Diet Food For Hermit Crabs

What you need to know: This high-protein food contains most of the key nutrients hermit crabs need.

What you’ll love: It comes in a 3-ounce container and is chock-full of fish meal, herring meal, dried whole egg and more. It has 45% crude protein, 10% fat and 10% moisture and does not contain any toxic ingredients.

What you should consider: The pellets are small and can be difficult to crush sufficiently, so it’s a good idea to spray them with water before feeding them to the hermit crab.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hermit crab food for the money

JurassiDiet — Hermit Crab

What you need to know: This shrimp-flavored food also contains probiotics to support healthy digestion and a strong immune system.

What you’ll love: The formula doesn’t contain corn or soy. It’s packed with proteins, carbohydrates and essential vitamins, and also has fish meal, fish oil, wheat gluten and alfalfa meal.

What you should consider: At only 2.1 ounces, the container is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Florida Marine Research Hermit Crab Food

What you need to know: This powdered food contains high-quality ingredients and is easy to add to fresh leafy greens and fruits.

What you’ll love: This 4-ounce container has a long shelf life. The food also has 12% crude protein, 3% crude fat and 12% crude fiber. Unlike other foods, it doesn’t have any strong or unpleasant odors.

What you should consider: It does have copper sulfate which, in large quantities, could be harmful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

