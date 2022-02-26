Which dog water bottles are best?

After just a 2% loss of water content in the body, an individual starts to become less alert. A 6% loss is considered moderate dehydration and is cause for immediate concern. Anything above 10% may require hospitalization and intravenous intervention. Staying hydrated is one of the best and most important things you can do for your body.

The same goes for dogs. That is why it is essential to bring a water bottle, such as the OllyDog OllyBottle, along with you whenever you take your dog outside. This 1-liter option is large enough for you and your dog to share a drink whenever you get thirsty.

What to know before you buy a dog water bottle

Why is water important?

While dogs can survive up to five days without food, they may only survive two or three days without water. Water flushes toxins from your dog’s system, regulates their body temperature, helps them to smell and, in general, facilitates metabolic functions. This includes everything from digesting food and pumping blood through their veins to ensuring the brain and muscles work as they should.

How much water does my dog need?

Believe it or not, pound-for-pound, a dog needs more water than you do. While humans should drink at least half an ounce of water per pound, dogs should drink an ounce of water per pound. That means a 20-pound dog needs a minimum of 20 ounces of water every day.

How can I tell if my dog is dehydrated?

If your dog starts exhibiting decreased energy and loses interest in eating, there’s a chance they could be dehydrated. Sunken eyes and a dry mouth with thick saliva are symptoms of advanced dehydration. If you notice any of these signs, test the elasticity of your dog’s skin — give it a gentle tug and watch to see if it snaps back in place.

Alternatively, if your dog will let you, press on their gums softly until the area turns light. When you remove your finger, the color should immediately return.

What to look for in a quality dog water bottle

Size

First and foremost, the size of the water bottle affects how much water it can hold. If you have a large dog, you’ll want a large water bottle. A second consideration with size, however, is the ease of transport. A larger water bottle will be more difficult to carry, especially when it is full.

Ease of use

The best dog water bottles have a built-in lanyard or carabiner, so you can simply clip the bottle to your belt or backpack. If the model you are considering does not have this feature, you may get frustrated when you have to dig into your backpack to find the water bottle whenever your dog needs a drink.

Material

The lower-end dog water bottles are made of non-toxic, BPA-free plastic. This is a suitable option for most individuals. On the higher end, you may find insulated water bottles that are made of steel. While this will help keep the water cool, it can be awkward (and noisy) to carry.

Design

There are two basic dog water bottle designs. On some models, the side snaps off and becomes a long narrow bowl that can be filled with water so your dog can easily quench their thirst. Other models have a cap that doubles as a bowl. The latter design is often better for smaller dogs, but either option will work just fine.

Stability

If the bowl on the water bottle completely detaches, it needs to have a stable design — a thirsty dog can tip over a tiny water bowl with one misplaced paw.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog water bottle

The average cost of a dog water bottle can range from $9-$30. At the low end of the price range, you will find plastic bottles, while the higher end will be insulated steel bottles that can keep the water chilled for hours.

Dog water bottle FAQ

What is dehydration?

A. Dehydration happens whenever your dog is losing more water and electrolytes than they are taking in. If left untreated, dehydration will lead to your dog’s metabolic systems breaking down.

Dogs don’t sweat. How can they get dehydrated?

A. Contrary to what many people might think, dogs do sweat. Unlike people, however, dogs sweat through glands in their paw pads. Also, when a dog pants, they evaporate moisture which can help cool their tongues, nasal passages and the lining of their lungs. Lastly, dogs lose water whenever they go to the bathroom. If your dog isn’t drinking enough to replenish the water they lose each day, they will become dehydrated.

Can dehydration be fatal?

A. Yes. Once a dog, or a human, loses 15% of their water content, the condition can be fatal.

What’s the best dog water bottle to buy?

Top dog water bottle

OllyDog OllyBottle

What you need to know: This large liter water bottle has a detachable side that becomes a drinking bowl for your dog.

What you’ll love: Manufactured using vegan, non-toxic and BPA-free material, this dishwasher-safe water bottle can be used by either you or your dog. The lightweight design makes it ideal for travel and the lifetime warranty offers peace of mind.

What you should consider: Care must be taken when screwing on the lid as a hasty job can lead to leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog water bottle for the money

ANPETBEST Travel Water Bottle

What you need to know: This affordable option is lightweight and features a clever paw design for easy carrying.

What you’ll love: The side of this model snaps off to become the water bowl and the 11-ounce bottle can be positioned upright at the end of the bowl to fill it up. The dog bone motif makes this the most stylish option.

What you should consider: The bottle on this model doesn’t stand up on its own, so you have to hold it upright while your dog drinks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

M&MKPET Dog Water Bottle

What you need to know: The smart design of this dog water bottle means it operates at the press of a button, no twisting, unsnapping or folding needed.

What you’ll love: The bowl of this water bottle is built into the lid. To fill it up, simply press a button. When your dog has had enough, the excess water drains back into the bottle, so there is no water wasted.

What you should consider: The water flow to the cup can be a little slow, but that’s not a deal-breaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.