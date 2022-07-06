Thanks to excellent deals on patio items, you can spruce up your outdoor space and get even more enjoyment from it.

Amazon Prime Day patio deals

Not just a day, but a 48-hour event, Amazon Prime Day 2022 falls on July 12 and 13. It’s the perfect time to find patio deals to make the most of the rest of the summer, as you’ll find some of the deepest discounts this side of Black Friday.

While it’s not yet clear which products will be on offer during the event, you can prepare ahead of time. Plus, if you find any deals you’d regret passing up between now and then, it’s worth jumping on them.

Types of Prime Day patio deals

Anything that you might want for your patio, you’ll find reduced on Prime Day. If you have an exact item in mind, right down to the brand and model, you may end up disappointed. However, if you’re adaptable and willing to buy any outdoor sectional, for example, rather than a specific one, you won’t have a problem finding great deals.

These are just some of the products you’ll find discounted on Prime Day.

Couches and sectionals are ideal for creating a relaxed patio area. Patio dining sets: Do you love al fresco dining or throwing outdoor dinner parties for guests? Then a patio dining set is what you need.

Do you love al fresco dining or throwing outdoor dinner parties for guests? Then a patio dining set is what you need. Outdoor loungers and daybeds: If you love sprawling out while you relax, an outdoor daybed or lounge chair is ideal.

If you love sprawling out while you relax, an outdoor daybed or lounge chair is ideal. Other patio furniture: You’ll find offers on any other patio furniture you can think of, including benches, bistro sets, chairs and outdoor bean bag loungers.

You’ll find offers on any other patio furniture you can think of, including benches, bistro sets, chairs and outdoor bean bag loungers. Patio planters: Planters help liven up a patio, bringing flowers and greenery to your outdoor space.

How to prepare for Prime Day

Save the date

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at midnight PDT and runs until the end of July 13. Mark it in your calendar or consider setting an alert on your phone so you don’t forget.

Get an Amazon Prime membership

You must be an Amazon Prime member if you want to shop its Prime Day deals. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for $14.99 a month or $139 for the full year. This gives you access to free shipping and Prime Video year-round. Alternatively, if you haven’t had a Prime membership in the past 12 months, you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial.

Update your details

You could have the perfect flash deal in your basket, only to find yourself missing out because your credit card or shipping details aren’t up to date. Check ahead of Prime Day and update them, if necessary.

Add items to your basket

You can save time during the event by adding things you want to buy to your shopping basket ahead of time. There’s no guarantee they’ll be part of a Prime Day deal, but if their price is dropped, you’ll see right away.

Outdoor sectional and couch deals

Furnimy Outdoor Sectional Set

This outdoor couch set can be arranged as a U-shaped sectional or a three-seater couch and two chairs. It also comes with a coffee table. The body is made from weather-proof faux rattan and the cushions are water-repellent.

Devoko Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Suitable for all-weather outdoor use, the cushions are made from water-resistant material and the base is made from a plastic faux-rattan. It can be arranged as an L-shaped sectional or a standard couch with a foot rest.

Walker Edison Sorrento Modern Acacia Wood Outdoor Love Seat

Classic and stylish, this outdoor love seat is made from acacia wood with a gorgeous natural finish. The cushions are durable and UV-resistant, but they aren’t waterproof, so you’ll need to bring them inside in wet weather.

Outdoor lounge chair and daybed deals

Outsunny Patio Wicker Cushioned Chaise Lounge Chair

With five levels of recline adjustment and a comfortable cushion, this lounger is perfect for reading, sunbathing or outdoor naps on a warm day. The integrated wheels make it easier to move around.

Best Choice Products Patio Chaise Lounge Chairs

This set of two chairs is a great choice if you want to be able to lounge on your patio with a friend or loved-one. The mesh fabric is comfortable to sit on and breathable so you won’t overheat.

Safavieh Outdoor Collection Cadeo Daybed

With its plush cushions, this comfy daybed is perfect for anyone looking to create a relaxed patio. It looks great and there’s plenty of room for two.

Patio dining set deals

Walker Edison Maui Modern Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set

Made from solid acacia wood, it’s an ideal outdoor dining set for people who don’t mind splashing out on quality furniture. It comfortably seats six, with four chairs and a bench.

Pellebant Patio Dining Set

This simple dining set comes with a square glass-topped table and four folding chairs. It’s great for small patios or people who want to create separate dining and relaxing zones.

Hanover Palm Bay Outdoor Patio Dining Set

With six cushioned chairs and a table, this is a perfect set for comfortable outdoor dining. The UV-resistant cushions aren’t waterproof but they dry quickly if you accidentally leave them out in the rain.

Patio planter deals

VegTrug Eight-Pocket Herb Garden

Designed for growing herbs in, this raised wooden planter has eight pockets to keep plants separate. It’s an ideal choice if you want to turn part of your patio into a kitchen garden.

Pure Garden Planter Box

You can grow whatever you want in this attractive white planter. It easily snaps together with no tools required and provides ample drainage.

Best Choice Products Wood Planter Box and Diamond Lattice Trellis

Thanks to their attached trellises, these planters are ideal for growing climbing plants. You can use them to create privacy from neighbors or create separate zones on your patio.

