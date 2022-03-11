Which black makeup vanities are best?

Looking for a bold piece of furniture that will add some gravitas to the bedroom? A black makeup vanity is elegant and sophisticated. It can function as a subdued background element or a striking silhouette against a room’s lighter color pallet. To start with the best of the best, take a look at the Vasagle Black Trifold Vanity Makeup Set.

What to know before you buy a black makeup vanity

When buying any piece of furniture, check and double-check the dimensions. The last thing you need is a great vanity that’s been delivered and assembled but won’t fit through a doorway. Consider the materials and assembly requirements as well, including whether you are willing to assemble the piece yourself. Does the vanity include a mirror? If not, then that is another factor to think about.

Size and assembly

Makeup vanities tend to be smaller than dressers but larger than end tables, measuring anywhere from 25-50 inches across. Think about the layout of the room and decide if you want a corner vanity or one that will fit flush against the wall. Check beforehand to see if assembly is required and if it is then go through the box carefully when the package arrives. Confirm that nothing is damaged and that all required screws and nails are included. Count them to double-check before you start anything as it will save you time if it turns out something is missing.

Storage capacity

How will you be using your vanity? Do you like to keep a clean surface with minimal clutter? If so, then look for a vanity with drawers that help keep things out of sight. If you prefer to have everything right at your fingertips, then surface space is the priority and you’ll want plenty of it to set your makeup and toiletries up just the way you like them.

Mirror, lights and seating

Most vanities come with a mirror and a bench for sitting, but not all of them do. A few come with LED lights around the mirror but this is not a guaranteed feature. If you fall in love with a vanity that does not come with one of these elements, consider purchasing it separately.

What to look for in a quality black makeup vanity

A quality black makeup vanity is sturdy and durable. The featured materials have some weight to them and the paint won’t chip. While darker-colored furniture better conceals some markings it is easier to notice scratches or chips in the paint with a color like black.

Well-made materials

A high-quality black makeup vanity is constructed from wood or something more affordable but strong like high-density fiberboard. Metal hardware doesn’t arrive dented or scratched. If the vanity comes with a bench, then the bench is cushioned for added luxury and comfort.

Clear assembly instructions

A great makeup vanity is useless if it can’t be assembled. A good makeup vanity comes with clear, concise instructions that will simplify even a complicated build. The box includes the correct number of nails, screws and drawer handles with nothing missing.

Design aesthetic

The devil is in the details and so are some of the best design elements. A quality makeup vanity has a clear sense of the style with little flourishes or details for added effect, whether it be in the form of unique hardware, stylish lighting or curved legs.

How much you can expect to spend on a black makeup vanity

A black makeup vanity can cost anywhere between $100-$500 with most coming in around $150-$300.

Black makeup vanity FAQ

How much does a makeup vanity weigh?

A. A standard makeup vanity can weigh between 30-75 pounds.

What is fiberboard?

A. A medium- or high-density fiberboard is an engineered wood made from wood fibers that have been broken down and combined with a binder like wax or resin. High-density fiberboard is harder, denser and slightly more expensive than medium-density fiberboard.

What’s the best black makeup vanity to buy?

Top black makeup vanity

Vasagle Black Trifold Vanity Makeup Set

What you need to know: This black makeup vanity is made from medium-density fiberboard with a three-panel mirror, seven drawers and four open compartments. It is 42.5 inches long and 59.6 inches tall.

What you’ll love: The detailing in the wood is beautiful. It comes with a matching cushioned stool and the adjustable mirror doubles as a necklace rack. There’s a ton of storage space plus a lot of counter space. It’s sturdy and not too difficult to assemble.

What you should consider: Lights are not included. Assembly is required but expert assembly is offered for an additional fee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black makeup vanity for the money

Be Wish Home Vanity Set with Lighted Mirror

What you need to know: This black makeup vanity is made from medium-density fiberboard with solid wood legs, five drawers and an adjustable mirror. It is 31.5 inches long and 53.5 inches tall.

What you’ll love: It comes with beautiful crystal hardware and a soft cushioned stool. The mirror has a touch switch and offers three lighting settings. It’s easy to assemble and the drawer organizers are removable for easy access.

What you should consider: Some buyers complain that the mirror can malfunction. Assembly is required but expert assembly is offered for an additional fee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Titoni Vanity Set With Lighted Mirror

What you need to know: This makeup vanity has legs made from high-quality pinewood to ensure its sturdiness. The large mirror includes 12 LED lights.

What you’ll love: The vanity and included cushioned stool provide ample storage space.

What you should consider: Assembly is required and while most say setup is easy, others say it’s challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

