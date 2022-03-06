Which Clif protein bar is best?

Snack bars have come a long way since simple granola bars hit the markets in the mid–1970s. These days, store shelves are packed with options. Trouble is, many of these bars are also packed with additives, preservatives, sugar and fat, making them little better than a candy bar or a bowl of ice cream. In 1992, Clif bar entered the market with protein bars built for the energy needs of climbers and serious hikers. Clif protein bars are now available for all tastes and activity levels.

If you’re looking for a protein bar packed with tons of protein, CLIF Bar Whey Protein Coconut Almond Chocolate is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Clif protein bar

When choosing the best protein bar, you’ll need to consider more than just what flavor you like.

Amount and source of protein

When considering which Clif protein bar is best for you, make sure they actually contain enough protein. Some of the lower-protein Clif snack bars are great for an afternoon snack, but if you are using a protein bar to fuel your workout or give you a burst of energy on a long hike, you’ll need to make sure your protein bar contains at least 5 grams of protein. Some Clif protein bars contain as much as 15 grams of protein.

Consider also where the protein comes from. Protein bars that use milk and whey as protein sources can be easier on the stomach than soy-based proteins.

Calorie count

If you’re on a weight loss journey, calorie count matters. For protein bars that are good for a snack, look for fewer than 200 calories. Of course, when working out or building muscle, you’ll want more protein. Choose bars that have between 300-400 calories for high-activity days and workouts.

Total fiber

The fiber in a protein bar is what keeps you full and works to boost your energy. Protein bars with 3-6 grams of protein will support consistent blood sugar levels and maybe more satisfying than low fiber options. Fiber also helps reduce cravings between meals.

What to look for in a quality Clif protein bar

Low added sugar

In poor quality protein bars, sugar is what gives you a quick burst of energy (and its equally quick nosedive when the sugars are all gone). The best Clif protein bars have low added sugar and low total sugar, getting their sweetness and flavor from natural fruit juice and other sources of natural sugar.

Soy-free and gluten-free

Many Clif protein bars are soy-free. This makes them safe for people who are on low soy diets and for those who have trouble digesting soy in any form.

Other Clif protein bars are also gluten-free. Check each type of protein bar to verify which are free from common allergens and may want to avoid.

Healthy fats

Healthy fats have gotten a bad reputation in the past decades, but doctors now know that healthy fat is good for all sorts of people. Clif protein bars feature no trans fats and only healthy added fat that is critical for everything from brain health to digestion.

Flavor

Protein bars are available in a wide variety of flavors. Clif protein bars have a flavor for every taste, from chocolate to fruit to caramel.

How much you can expect to spend on a Clif protein bar

Clif protein bars have been increasing in popularity, and the price often reflects that. Expect to spend between $13-$30 for a package of Clif protein bars.

Clif protein bar FAQ

How much protein do you need every day?

A. The amount of protein you need per day varies depending on the amount of activity you get and your goals. In general, the average person should get about ⅓ gram of protein per pound of body weight.

Very physically active people and people over 60 will need more protein to build and maintain their muscle mass. Talk to your doctor about the best protein intake for you.

What are the benefits of protein in the body?

A. Protein is a muscle-building, metabolism-boost appetite reducer that also supports healthy bones and can reduce blood pressure. Eating adequate protein helps repair the injury and also supports general overall good health.

What’s the best Clif protein bar to buy?

Top Clif protein bar

CLIF Bar Whey Protein Coconut Almond Chocolate

What you need to know: This protein-packed bar is perfect for strenuous workouts and long, active days.

What you’ll love: With just 5 grams of sugar and a whopping 14 grams of protein (as much as is in two eggs), this protein bar is a great choice for fueling your body on the go. It also has 5 grams of fiber to keep you full.

What you should consider: It’s one of Clif’s most popular protein bars, and they sell out fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Clif protein bar for the money

CLIF Nut Butter Bar Variety Pack

What you need to know: Although the exact amount of protein varies in this variety pack, the amount in each flavor is high overall.

What you’ll love: The peanut butter stuffed peanut butter bar has 10 grams of sugar and 7 grams of protein. Even with the 10 grams of sugar, this is still a solid choice.

What you should consider: Some of the bars in this variety pack contain more sugar than others. Treat the high sugar ones like dessert, and reach for the high protein varieties for fuel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clif Whey Protein Peanut Butter & Chocolate

What you need to know: These gluten-free protein bars combine peanuts and chocolate for a delicious, energy-filled snack.

What you’ll love: Like the top choice, these bars have 14 grams of protein and just 5 grams of total sugar (only 3 grams added). The protein comes from whey, and all ingredients are certified non-GMO.

What you should consider: This variety is often sold out, and the price tag reflects its popularity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

