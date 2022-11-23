Joseph Cohen was still a teenager when he started Snow Joe in New Jersey in 2004. The company now has over 200 employees.

Which Snow Joe product is best?

Snow Joe makes dozens of machines for handling and removing snow and ice. It also makes hand tools for smaller tasks such as chipping and scraping. After developing a full line of snow and ice machines, Snow Joe added machines to make chores involving your lawn, garden and auto go quicker and easier.

If you are looking to buy a cordless rechargeable snow blower before winter arrives, take a look at the Snow Joe 18-Inch Cordless Snow Blower.

What to know before you buy a Snow Joe product

What kinds of products does Snow Joe make?

Snow Joe is the parent company that makes Snow Joe, Sun Joe, Aqua Joe and Auto Joe products:

Sun Joe makes gardening tools and machines, including lawn mowers, tillers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chain saws, leaf blowers, wood chippers and more.

makes gardening tools and machines, including lawn mowers, tillers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, chain saws, leaf blowers, wood chippers and more. Aqua Joe makes products for managing water, including sprinklers, soakers, hoses, faucets, timers and spray nozzles.

makes products for managing water, including sprinklers, soakers, hoses, faucets, timers and spray nozzles. Auto Joe makes car vacuums, tire inflators, jump starters, air compressors, pressure washers, generators and more.

makes car vacuums, tire inflators, jump starters, air compressors, pressure washers, generators and more. Snow Joe makes powered snow blowers and snow shovels. It also makes non-mechanized snow brooms, ice scrapers, chippers and choppers.

Power

With a few exceptions, Snow Joe products are electric-powered, both corded and cordless. To make sense of watts, volts and amps, think of electricity flowing through wires the way you think about water flowing through a hose:

Watts describe the rate at which the power flows. Think of watts not as indicators of strength or capacity but as speed.

describe the rate at which the power flows. Think of watts not as indicators of strength or capacity but as speed. Volts are the electric equivalent of water pressure. Pressure is the force that moves water through a hose, anywhere from a trickle to a full blast.

are the electric equivalent of water pressure. Pressure is the force that moves water through a hose, anywhere from a trickle to a full blast. Amps, short for amperes, measure quantity, not speed. Think of them as the amount of water flowing through the hose.

What to look for in a quality Snow Joe product

The right tool for the job

Snow Joe products are made to do specific tasks in specific environments. Take snow removal, for example:

Snow blowers are what most people think about when it comes to snow removal machines. Snow blowers are typically larger, heavier and more powerful than snow shovels. They are used to clear long, wide areas, such as driveways.

are what most people think about when it comes to snow removal machines. Snow blowers are typically larger, heavier and more powerful than snow shovels. They are used to clear long, wide areas, such as driveways. Powered snow shovels are usually driven by batteries and sometimes by power cords. They are lighter, smaller and less powerful because they are made to clear snow from smaller places, such as walkways, steps, patios and decks.

are usually driven by batteries and sometimes by power cords. They are lighter, smaller and less powerful because they are made to clear snow from smaller places, such as walkways, steps, patios and decks. Manual snow shovels are made for people who like to get a light workout when clearing snow. Snow Joe snow shovels have ergonomic designs that reduce the strain associated with most shovels, including spring-assisted handles and push-and-scoop blades.

Ease of operation

Weight: Whether powered or not, machines and tools that make short work of tough tasks are almost always heavier than tools made for light duty. With snow blowers and shovels, for example, lighter machines are easier to maneuver and transport, but take more time to remove the same amount of snow than bigger, heavier machines.

Whether powered or not, machines and tools that make short work of tough tasks are almost always heavier than tools made for light duty. With snow blowers and shovels, for example, lighter machines are easier to maneuver and transport, but take more time to remove the same amount of snow than bigger, heavier machines. Controls: Controls should be comfortable and easy to use over long periods. Look for ergonomic designs, adjustability and padded handles and grips mounted in places easy to access without stretching or straining.

How much you can expect to spend on a Snow Joe product

Manual snow removal tools cost $20-$40. Powered snow shovels sell for $150-$250 and snow blowers run $150-$2,000.

Snow Joe product FAQ

Are all mechanical Snow Joe products electric?

A. While most are powered by batteries or household current, a few are powered by propane. The manual tools, of course, are muscle-powered.

What kinds of batteries do Snow Joe products use?

A. Lithium-ion, for the most part, sometimes referred to as iON.

What’s the best Snow Joe product to buy?

Top Snow Joe product

Snow Joe 18-Inch Cordless Snow Blower

What you need to know: You can use this 1,200-watt machine to clear up to 14 tons of snow per charge.

What you’ll love: The four blades on the steel auger have rubber tips for safety. The two rechargeable 24-volt batteries provide enough power to clear an 18-inch-wide path through 10-inch-deep snow. You can clear snow for up to 40 minutes and into the night with the LED headlights.

What you should consider: The battery run time is much shorter under heavy loads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Snow Joe product for the money

Snow Joe LED Lighted 4-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper

What you need to know: You can clear the snow and ice from your car, truck or SUV even at night with the built-in lights.

What you’ll love: The 18-inch-wide head is made of foam so it won’t damage your vehicle’s paint, trim or glass while you push even wet, heavy snows from windshields and windows. The telescopic pole adjusts from 33-52 inches and locks in place automatically. At the pole’s other end is a built-in plastic ice scraper.

What you should consider: At full extension, you must use caution to not bend the shaft by exerting too much pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Snow Joe 13-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel

What you need to know: This snow shovel is ideal for quick and easy snow removal from sidewalks, steps, patios and decks.

What you’ll love: The 24-volt rechargeable battery provides up to 22 minutes of runtime and moves up to 1,600 pounds of snow per charge. It clears a 13-inch-wide path through 6 inches of snowfall and throws it up to 20 feet. It’s easy to assemble, super-quiet and weighs only 15 pounds.

What you should consider: It’s designed to be used to clear small areas, not driveways.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

