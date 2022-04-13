Snow Tools

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
32°
7 Day Forecast
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Siouxland’s Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Featured Content
Siouxland Stories
“Dishing” Siouxland
Ag News
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
Health
Border Report
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
The Science of Chocolate taught at Iowa State University
Video
Top Stories
Chicago man narrowly avoids falling skyscraper window
Video
Grand jury indictment in fatal SD hotel shooting
911 call: Man shot outside DaBaby’s mansion
Video
Hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree recalled
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
April 15th AM: More cool weather in Siouxland
Video
Top Stories
April 14th: Not as windy for the Easter holiday weekend
Video
Top Stories
April 14th PM: Cool, but calmer approaching Easter
Video
April 14th AM: Still windy and cool in for SIouxland
Video
April 13th Late: Windy until the weekend
Video
April 13th PM: Windy & cool weather continues
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Spotlight
Hawkeye Headquarters
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
The Insiders with Dave Price
Contests
What Should I get my Mother Quiz
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
SiouxlandProud.com
Best of the Class
Newsletter Sign-up
Calendar of Events
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
Businesses in the News
Veterans Voices
Pet of the Week
Stuff the Stroller
Gehlen Catholic Class of 2022
Le Mars Community Class of 2022
OABCIG Class of 2022
About Us
SiouxlandProud.com
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Marketing Solutions
Newsletters
About BestReviews
KCAU 9 Station History
Regional News Partners
Digital Signal
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Sign Up