Which sparkling water makers are best?

Many people enjoy carbonated water as an alternative to drinks with various additives, but picking the right sparkling water maker could easily make or break the experience. Whether you plan to make sparkling water or a number of other possible sodas and carbonated beverages, a carbonating machine is a great kitchen item to have around.

Among the best sparkling water makers out there is the SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling-water maker, which includes two glass carafes.

What to know before you buy a sparkling water maker

Use

While you can use sparkling water makers to carbonate water, you can also carbonate a variety of other liquids, too. They’re often called sparkling water makers, but the best soda makers can usually carbonate soda, water and just about anything in between. In any case, those wanting flavors or specific carbonated drinks need to purchase the flavors and additives separately or buy juice or soda mixes that can be turned into sparkling beverages.

Canister-only vs. appliance style

Some of the most high-end sparkling water makers are made for use as kitchen appliances, while others are canisters you can pick up and move around. Kitchen-counter appliance styles usually come with separate glasses for carbonating beverages, while canister styles act as the liquid receptacles on their own, including a CO2 port for adding carbonation.

Buying flavor and CO2 bundled or separately

For your first sparkling water maker purchase, consider buying a bundled product that includes the flavors and CO2 refills you need to get you started. If you don’t care about adding flavor to your sparkling water, however, you can bypass purchasing additives and just buy bundles with the CO2.

What to look for in a quality sparkling water maker

CO2 compartment

Sparkling water makers all include a CO2 compartment, which is where you plug in your refill CO2 pods to carbonate your liquid. These compartments largely come in two styles, depending on whether you choose a canister-style or appliance-style sparkling water maker.

Reusable carbonating bottle

Whether you choose a sparkling water canister or a countertop-appliance model, it usually includes some kind of reusable carbonating bottle for carbonating liquids. While an appliance-style model usually uses bottles that are separate from the unit itself, canister-style water makers act as the reusable bottles themselves.

Volume

The overall volume of your canister or carbonating bottle is a major selling point for some buyers. Canisters and carbonating bottles usually include around 1 liter of volume for liquids, with some offering more or less.

How much you can expect to spend on a sparkling water maker

While sparkling water makers aren’t exactly affordable, you’re likely to save money in the long run compared to buying bottled or canned sparkling water week to week. In most cases, cheap sparkling water makers cost $40-$75, while you can find mid-tier and high-end soda makers for $80-$250.

Sparkling water maker FAQ

How does a sparkling water maker work?

A. Sparkling water makers are fairly simple machines. Most work by using a pressurized CO2 pod to add carbonation to water or another beverage. The device opens the CO2 pod marginally, allowing a pathway for it to forcefully become one with the water or liquid, creating carbonation.

Are sparkling water makers worth it?

A. While purchasing a sparkling water maker outright may seem fairly expensive, users tend to make their purchases worthwhile quickly by only needing to buy small flavoring solutions every so often – compared to buying and throwing away cans or bottles each week or so.

What’s the best sparkling water maker to buy?

Top sparkling water maker

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling-Water Maker Bundle With Carafes, Flavors and CO2

What you need to know: SodaStream is perhaps the most well-known sparkling water maker. From its ease of use to its reusable carafes, this model is an excellent pick.

What you’ll love: Along with its two dishwasher-safe glass carafes, this bundle saves tons of waste compared to buying sparkling water cans. It features a simple-to-use carbonating configuration as well as bonus CO2 and flavors to get you started.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like the manual operation of this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sparkling water maker for the money

iSi Stainless Steel Soda Siphon and Sparkling-Water Maker

What you need to know: Those on a budget will appreciate this affordable sparkling water siphon, which features a straightforward stainless steel design at a fair price.

What you’ll love: This bottle features a screw-on iSi soda charging port and a simple trigger for dispensing sparkling water. In addition, you can completely unscrew the head to be hand-washed in the sink before being replaced and recharged.

What you should consider: This model is not dishwasher safe like some other sparkling water makers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DrinkMate Soda and Sparkling-Water Maker With 3-Ounce Test Cylinder

What you need to know: This simple sparkling water maker comes at a price more affordable than some brands, and it offers a simple plastic bottle for carbonating almost any drink.

What you’ll love: The DrinkMate soda maker’s thin design fits well onto any counter, and it features a user-friendly clip-in bottle mechanism that’s easy to use. This model is available in multiple colors, including royal red, arctic blue, white and black.

What you should consider: This sparkling water maker is a little too tall to fit beneath cabinets for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

