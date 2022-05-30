Which soup pot is best?

There’s nothing quite like homemade soup. Whether you want to ward off illness or just simplify meal prep during the fall and winter, a soup pot is the way to simmer and stew your favorites. The best soup pot, the T-fal Nonstick 12-Quart Stockpot, can go from the stove to the oven for maximum use. It also has a nonstick finish and is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup as easy as cooking.

What to know before you buy a soup pot

Size

Soup pots — also known as stockpots — tend to be large, ranging from 4 to 16 quarts or more. A larger pot takes up more storage space, but makes more delicious soup, and can be nested with other cookware. Before buying a soup pot, do make sure you have storage space available.

Material

Consider how much upkeep you want to do, your budget and your cooking skills when determining the right choice for you.

Pots with nonstick coatings are easy to use, and ceramic pots — that is, metal finished in a ceramic coating — are also popular because they’re durable.

Soup pots also can be made of copper, stainless steel or cast iron. These metals heat faster and cook evenly, although they require kitchen skills to use without burning your food. They may also need special cleaning and seasoning between uses.

Features

Some soup pots are part of a larger collection, which can have a number of benefits. Interchangeable lids help keep you from searching for the right top for your soup pot, and a steamer basket that fits in a soup pot is useful. Also, buying complementary pots and pans can help you save space in storage, since many are designed to nest within each other when not in use.

What to look for in a quality soup pot

Ease of use

Soup is a simple dish to prepare and your soup pot should be just as easy to use. Nonstick coatings let you saute vegetables or sear meats to go into your soup. This enhances the flavor without making extra dirty dishes. Other finishes that offer similar benefits include ceramic and cast iron, although these may require seasoning and upkeep between uses.

Ease of cleaning

Look for a soup pot that can be washed with standard dish soap and water, without a lot of scrubbing. A nonstick exterior finish ensures that even drips and spills wipe off easily. Some stockpots are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup fast.

Size

Look for a soup pot that’s large enough for your batches of soup without taking up unnecessary space in your cabinets. An 8-quart or 12-quart soup pot is ideal for home kitchens. To maximize space, consider a soup pot that is part of a cooking line and can be nested with other pots and pans.

How much you can expect to spend on a soup pot

Size and material are the two main factors that influence cost. Budget-friendly soup pots are between $40-$100 and ideal for home cooks. Professional-quality soup pots can cost $250 or more, but are made to last.

Soup pot FAQ

What size soup pot should I buy?

A. Soup pots are available between 4 and 16 quarts. For most household use, a 12-quart soup pot is big enough for batch cooking without taking up too much cabinet space. If you cook for large groups or want to cook large batches to freeze, consider a 20-quart commercial stockpot.

Should I get a lid for a soup pot?

A. Most soup pots come with lids. This lets the soup simmer and cook, resulting in better flavor and tender ingredients. Cooking lines often have lids that can be used for multiple pots, including soup pots. Look for a lid that includes a small hole for steam ventilation to prevent your soup from boiling over.

What’s the best soup pot to buy?

Top soup pot

T-fal Nonstick 12-Quart Stockpot

What you need to know: The perfect size for home kitchens, this is nonstick inside and out for easy cooking and cleaning.

What you’ll love: The glass lid is convenient for checking on your soup as it cooks and includes a ventilation hole that prevents boil-overs and mess. You can put the stockpot right in the dishwasher when you are done cooking.

What you should consider: The nonstick finish means you can’t use metal ladles or spoons when making your soup, since they can scratch or damage the surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soup pot for the money

Cook N Home 10.5-Quart Nonstick Stockpot With Lid

What you need to know: This budget-friendly stockpot is part of an entire cookware line that has interchangeable lids, stay-cool handles and a nonstick surface.

What you’ll love: This oven-safe, dishwasher-friendly stockpot is as easy to clean as it is to use. It’s perfect for families who want to maximize their time and budgets.

What you should consider: It’s suitable for making soups for family dinner but may not be big enough for batch cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Stockpot

What you need to know: For professional results, this stainless steel stockpot with an aluminum core offers the most even cooking available.

What you’ll love: It heats up fast and the stainless steel will last. The sleek exterior is stylish enough to display on open shelving or a pot rack.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and it doesn’t have a nonstick finish. Copper-core pots and pans take some know-how to use effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

