Which white curtain rod is best?

You’ve just moved into your new house or apartment only to find the sun streaming inside in a way that you can’t stand. Or maybe you just want to spice up the looks of your living room with a nice set of curtains. Either way, you’re going to have to buy some curtain rods — assuming you don’t want to hammer them in with nails like a madman.

One of the best curtain rods is the KAMANINA Telescoping Single Drapery Rod. It looks beautiful and comes in any size range you might need.

What to know before you buy a white curtain rod

Dimensions

Curtain rods have two dimensions: length and diameter.

Length: Curtain rods come in one of two length types: set and telescoping. Set rods can’t adjust their lengths while telescoping rods can, but aren’t as sturdy. Most curtain rods have lengths somewhere between 1-12 feet long, or 12-144 inches.

Diameter: Curtain rods are available in a wide variety of diameters with the most common thickness range being 1 inch, give or take an eighth of an inch. This dimension needs to match the loops of your chosen curtain so it will fit.

Material

Curtain rods are typically made from either plastic, wood or metal.

Plastic: Plastic curtain rods are the least expensive and lowest quality material. They’re good choices if you want to keep your costs low and/or care more about hanging your curtains quickly than aesthetic values.

Wood: Wood curtain rods are more about aesthetics than function, though they can also be durable depending on the thickness. Wood curtain rods can negatively stand out if paired with the wrong room and curtain, however.

Metal: Metal curtain rods can be made from a variety of metals. Each metal shares the same key traits: they're highly durable, can be found in a variety of aesthetically-pleasing designs and most are reasonably priced.

What to look for in a quality white curtain rod

Curtain rod parts

Besides the aspects of the rod as discussed elsewhere in this article, a curtain rod has two additional parts to consider: the finial and the bracket.

Finial: The finial is the little knob at the ends of the rod that helps to keep the curtain from falling off the ends. Finials come in every size and shape imaginable. Many curtain rods are made to allow for different finials to be purchased and applied should you dislike the included finals.

Bracket: The brackets screw into the rod and the wall to keep everything held up. Most curtain rods come with the brackets and screw you need, called a mounting kit, but other rods may not. If you don't want to buy your own brackets make sure your prospective rod clearly states it includes a mounting kit.

How much you can expect to spend on a white curtain rod

Curtain rods are available for as little or as high as you’re willing to spend. You can find inexpensive curtain rods for less than $30 with basic, get-it-done aesthetics or spend close to $100 for something premium.

White curtain rod FAQ

How difficult are curtain rods to install?

A. That depends on how experienced you are with installation and whether you have the right tools for the job. Most curtain rods don’t include so much as an Allen wrench, so if you don’t have any tools, you’ll need to buy some just to install the rod. Should you have the tools but not the experience, it’s possible to install your curtain rods incorrectly. This may lead to damage to your home and/or health. Many curtain rods offer expert assembly add-ons, but this option has its own negative by being more expensive than your curtain rods.

What can cause a curtain rod to fall?

A. There are three main possibilities as to why your curtain rod fell/keeps falling. The first and most common is that it was installed incorrectly. It’s also likely that your curtain rod may not be able to hold up the weight of your curtains. Finally, it may be being pulled down by children or pets.

What’s the best white curtain rod to buy?

Top white curtain rod

KAMANINA Telescoping Single Drapery Rod

What you need to know: This telescoping white curtain rod is a beautiful and top-quality choice for any room.

What you’ll love: This curtain rod comes in four size options: a two-pack of 28-48 inch, 36-72 inch, 72-144 inch or 110-195 inch rods. Two white colors are available: ivory white and white imitation wood grain. An expert assembly option is included.

What you should consider: The expert assembly option is roughly five times as expensive as the curtain rods are. Some colors may not be available in all sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white curtain rod for the money

Decopolitan Urn Single Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This simple and low-cost curtain rod is a great choice for anyone wanting to save money but still have a splash of style.

What you’ll love: This white curtain rod is telescoping and comes in three size ranges: 18-36 inches, 36-72 inches and 72-144 inches. This curtain rod can also be purchased in a set that includes curtain holdbacks. The finials can be removed and replaced with alternate finials.

What you should consider: The shape of the brackets that hold the rod up makes one of the two wall-securing screws difficult to screw in if you don’t have the proper tools. There’s no expert assembly option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Decopolitan Urn Double Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This double curtain rod version of the above Decopolitan single rod maintains that rod’s style and low cost.

What you’ll love: This white curtain rod is telescoping and comes in two size ranges: 36-72 inches and 72-144 inches. Two white colors are on offer: bright white and antique white. This curtain rod can also be purchased in a set that includes curtain holdbacks.

What you should consider: Each color of white is only available in certain sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

