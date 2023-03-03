Winter is almost behind us, but you’ll likely need to turn on your heater even in the spring. Heating your whole home can be expensive. Numerous compact heaters can keep you warm and save money, but choosing the right one can be tricky. If you plan on buying a compact heater this year, there are several reasons ceramic models are worth considering.

In this article: Lasko Bladeless Ceramic Heater, Amazon Basics 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Heater and Dreo 1,500-Watt Ceramic Heater.

Ceramic heater benefits

Safety

Ceramic heaters don’t use propane, kerosene or other fuel types, so they don’t produce fumes. These heaters have ceramic plates covering the heating elements, which means you won’t have to worry about sparks. Most ceramic heaters have internal fans that prevent them from overheating.

Many have tilt-detection features that shut them off if they fall over. Still, turning your heater off is always safer when you aren’t using it or when you go to sleep.

Portability

These heaters are often compact and easy to move from room to room. Despite their small size, they usually heat rooms quickly. Some ceramic heaters have built-in handles or wheels.

Energy-efficiency

Ceramic heaters warm up quickly and store heat in the ceramic material surrounding the heating elements. Many reduce their energy usage once the ceramic material is hot, making them more energy-efficient than other types of heaters. Some have built-in timers that turn them off automatically, making it easier to conserve energy.

They can heat large rooms

Despite their small size, many ceramic heaters are capable of heating large rooms, even those with high ceilings. Some have oscillating features that let them heat large rooms more evenly.

Those with built-in fans can push heat further than those without fans. In many cases, ceramic heaters with fans can circulate heat from the highest point in the room to the lowest point in the room. Still, depending on the room size, you may need multiple heaters.

Quiet operation

Certain heaters can be noisy and distracting. Luckily, most ceramic heaters are relatively quiet. Those with fans tend to be louder than those without but are still fairly quiet compared to other types of heaters.

Ceramic heater FAQ

Q. Do ceramic heaters dry out the air?

A. These heaters don’t remove oxygen or moisture from the air like other heaters, meaning they won’t make the air feel as dry. Still, heating a room tends to lower the relative humidity.

Q. What’s the difference between a ceramic heater and a quartz heater?

A. Ceramic heaters work by heating the ceramic materials in the device and pushing that heat into the room. Quartz heaters use infrared waves that heat the various surfaces in your room. Both are efficient forms of heat, although ceramic models tend to be more affordable than quartz heaters.

Q. Do ceramic heaters require maintenance?

A. Generally, ceramic heaters are built to last a long time. You won’t likely have to worry about maintenance, although you may occasionally need to vacuum the dust out of the vents.

Best ceramic heaters

Lasko Bladeless Ceramic Heater

This features a stylish bladeless design. It has numerous safety features, including tip-over detection and a housing that stays cool. It has a programmable thermostat, making it easy to heat your room to the desired temperature. Many people said they were impressed with the heat output.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Amazon Basics 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Heater

This affordable option is available in silver or black. It has tip-over detection and overheat prevention features. It is compact and oscillates to heat rooms more evenly. It has a handle, making it easier to move from room to room.

Sold by Amazon

Dreo 1,500-Watt Ceramic Heater

This ceramic heater features an attractive design that will look great in most rooms. It’s compact and quiet. It can oscillate and has four heat settings. The tip-over detection and overheat prevention features work well.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko CD08200 Portable Ceramic Space Heater

This compact model is ideal for small rooms. It features a timer, overheat protection and a housing designed to stay cool. The safety plug shuts off automatically if a short is detected. Many users were impressed with how well this tiny heater works.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Dreo Oscillating Portable Heater

This features a slim tower design and 70-degree oscillation. It heats quickly and quietly. It can be controlled via a small touch screen on top of the unit or the included remote. Many loved the heat output and Dreo’s customer support team.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko 6405 Designer Oscillating Space Heater

This features a unique design that’s sure to impress. It has numerous safety features, including overheat protection, a self-regulating heat element and a housing that’s designed to stay cool. It puts out plenty of heat and is easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

