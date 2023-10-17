Brutalism and Murano glass chandeliers top Zillow’s trend forecast for 2024

Ready to boost your home value as much as possible? With high mortgage interest rates putting a damper on home prices, now is the time to invest in trends that will add value to your home, if you’re looking to sell. And luckily, Zillow has released its annual list of data-driven trends that are likely to boost home values in 2024, from pickleball courts to cold plunge pools.

Zillow analysis of home listings

To determine these trends, Zillow analyzed hundreds of home listings on its platform and identified the keywords that are showing up far more often now than they were a year ago.

“When certain keywords appear in a rising share of listings, it’s a signal that today’s home buyers may be gravitating toward those features,” Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert, said in a press release. “Real estate agents are uniquely attuned to subtle changes in what buyers want, and they often get a first look at the latest and greatest features going into newly built homes. Savvy listing agents will highlight those trending, in-demand features when marketing a home for sale.”

With that in mind, here are the trends Zillow says will be most likely to add value to homes in 2024.

Value-boosting home trends to watch in 2024, according to Zillow

Brutalism: a design style characterized by raw, exposed materials like concrete and steel. Brutalism rose to prominence in the mid-20th century and is making a big comeback now — Zillow saw a 452% increase in listings mentioning the term.

Sensory pathways and gardens: designed to engage all the senses and believed to have therapeutic benefits. These functional and beautiful outdoor spaces surged 314% in listings in the last year.

Cold plunge pools: the latest trend in wellness. Influencers rave about how they help improve circulation and reduce inflammation, and they’re no longer only found at spas and wellness retreats — DIY and at-home cold plunge pools are all the rage right now. Zillow saw a 130% increase in listings mentioning them.

Pickleball courts: a fast-paced paddle sport that’s becoming our national pastime. Pickleball is social, easy to play and low-impact, so it’s been embraced by athletes of all ages. Zillow saw listings mentioning pickleball increase by 64%.

Murano glass chandeliers: pricey art pieces made on an Italian island. These bespoke light fixtures are a favorite among designers and Gen Z, and listings featuring them are up by 58%, according to Zillow.

Murals: a maximalist design trend that is still in. Murals are popping up in 18% more for-sale homes compared to a year ago.

4 products to help you capitalize on value-boosting home trends

ARCTIC THERAPY TUB Large Ice Bath Tub for Recovery

Your own cold plunge pool can be just two-day shipping away. This tub from Arctic Therapy features six-layer insulation to keep water cold for up to four hours. It also comes with a lid to keep out insects and debris.

Polar Recovery Tub – Large Outdoor Portable Ice Bath With Lid

For a more budget-friendly option, this cold plunge pool is lightweight and portable. It’s not as well insulated, but it still features a lid and large capacity to comfortably seat adults up to 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

Deeliva Pickleball Set Net with Wheels

This set contains a net, paddles, court markers and more — everything you need to set up a full pickleball court in your driveway. See why so many people have embraced this fast-growing sport.

GLWYHY Wallpaper Mural

This easy-to-install wall mural comes in four sizes and 20 designs, from florals to fantasy scenes, so you can choose one that really represents your design style and interests.

