Which Lil Nas X decor is best?

Lil Nas X is a singer and rapper with a massive fanbase. His music perfectly blends hip-hop with modern day pop music but can be heard on radio stations featuring all genres. He first gained popularity with “Old Town Road” in 2019, a single that took country themes and melded them with rap beats to create a truly unique and innovative track. It was all uphill from there for Lil Nas X as he used the single to launch his music career and become a fixture in the pop music industry.

As his community has grown, Lil Nas X now has an endless supply of products that fans can purchase to show support. Music posters have always been a fan favorite and there are plenty that showcase the American rapper. The best Lil Nas X decor is the Montero Canvas Poster, which shows the cover of his latest studio album printed on quality canvas fabric.

What to know before you buy Lil Nas X decor

Lil Nas X album covers

Many Lil Nas X decor uses the artwork from his album covers. These images often show the rapper surrounded by colorful and fantastic imagery. In his debut album “Montero,” the artist is floating above a world that wouldn’t look out of place in an animated fantasy realm. While this is technically his first and only studio release, the artist has released several artwork covers for various singles since 2019. For “Industry Baby,” his newest single with rapper Jack Harlow, he can be seen wrapped in shiny silver chains with a silver face mask over his eyes.

Lil Nas X’s style

Lil Nas X has one of the most admired styles in all of entertainment. Much like his music, his fashion blends different looks into a style that’s unique to him. When he first came onto the scene in 2019 with his cowboy hit “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X wore clothing to match that aesthetic such as cowboy hats, leather tassel jackets and leather chaps. He’s stuck with this look for certain occasions, even rocking an all-pink cowboy outfit at the Grammys in 2020. Today his look continues to dazzle with the use of sparkling jewelry, flared floral pants and flowing dresses.

Lil Nas X’s merch

Given Lil Nas X’s penchant for standout fashion, you can be sure he has a collection of impressive merchandise. One look at his official store and you’ll notice pieces that are just as unique as his artwork. In fact, some of the merchandise features the same artwork that appears on his album covers. Take the Montero Robe, for example, which is a full-length polyester robe with a white belt covered in the Montero album artwork. There’s also a three-piece neon pink prison uniform that was inspired by his “Industry Baby” single.

What to look for in a quality Lil Nas X decor

Framed posters

Most posters you buy online don’t come with frames. However, a select few have the option to include a frame with the purchase. These high-quality buys mean you can skip a step in having to find the right frame to fit your particular poster. This way, all you have to do is unbox the frame, remove the protective wrap and hang it up. Not all Lil Nas X posters offer this, so be sure to check with the seller to make sure a frame is included.

Matte printed photos

There are two different types of finishes when it comes to photo prints: matte and glossy. Glossy prints have a coating on the front which gives the photo a shiny finish. They’re ideal for photos where you want to see as much color as possible. Matte-finish photos are best for posters that you’ll hang on the wall in a frame, and they’re even better when put behind glass. Matte finish won’t reflect light, which means you’ll be able to see more detail when it’s hung up. Look for a Lil Nas X poster with a matte finish for an ideal piece of room decor.

Sizing options

Not all living spaces are the same, which means not all the artwork that fills them should be the same size. If you want the best-quality Lil Nas X decor, look for a seller that offers multiple sizes for their posters. This way you can find the exact size that best fits your bedroom, hallway or living room. The standard poster size is 18 by 24 inches. However, you can find other common sizes such as 24 by 36 inches if you want something a little bigger to occupy more wall space.

How much you can expect to spend on Lil Nas X decor

Most Lil Nas X decor costs $12-$25.

Lil Nas X decor FAQ

Do all Lil Nas X posters come with frame options?

A. No, only a select few sellers offer the option to frame the poster before shipping. If you’re shopping on Amazon, look at the options below the description to see if you can choose one that includes a frame.

What’s the best material for a poster frame?

A. If you want the best-quality frame, look for one with a wood or metal frame. Wood frames are the most popular choice because they offer a more homey feel to them. Metal will likely be sturdier than a wooden frame.

What is the best Lil Nas X decors to buy?

Top Lil Nas X decor

Lil Nas X Montero Album Canvas Poster

What you need to know: This colorful poster shows the imaginative graphic from Lil Nas X’s latest studio album titled “Montero.”

What you’ll love: The artist is shown floating in the air above a fantasy world filled with flowing rivers, brightly colored plants and crisp green grass. In the background, you’ll see white pillars that look straight out of an Ancient Greek coliseum. The image is printed on a canvas sheet and spans 16 inches long and 16 inches wide.

What you should consider: This poster doesn’t come with a frame and will require a hanging mechanism.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lil Nas X decor for the money

Lil Nas X Live Concert Poster

What you need to know: Bring the feeling of a live Lil Nas X concert into your living space with this photographic poster.

What you’ll love: This 12- by 18-inch standard-size poster shows the singer standing on stage in five different individual photographs from the same concert. Each photo is in black and white and features Lil Nas X wearing an oversized sweater with his name on it. The images are printed together on matte photo paper.

What you should consider: This poster comes rolled up in a tube and needs to be flattened before hanging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lil Nas X Insects Pose Poster

What you need to know: This 12- by 18-inch poster features Lil Nas X posing shirtless with butterflies and insects all around.

What you’ll love: Sporting red hair and a long blond braid, the singer is standing with his upper body covered in colorful images of butterflies and other insects. The image is printed on quality matte paper.

What you should consider: This poster comes rolled up in a tube and needs to be flattened before hanging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

