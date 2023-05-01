IN THIS ARTICLE:

Designer handbags certainly look chic and sophisticated, but their expensive price tags don’t make them practical for all budgets. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to find a beautiful bag with plenty of storage that you can carry everywhere.

If you’re shopping for a new purse, check out these luxurious bags that look quite high-end, but cost less than $100.

Best affordable luxurious bags under $25

Oct17 Moon Luna Kitty Purse

This stylish shoulder bag is lightweight and easy to carry. It’s made of high-quality, durable PU leather and features three interior pockets, including two open pockets and one zippered compartment. It has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap and is ideal for daily use. The bag comes in black, white and gray.

Sold by Amazon

HANBELLA Small Crossbody Bag

This small purse is made of lightweight, waterproof synthetic leather. It features an elegant design with quilted detailing, a gold-tone chain shoulder strap and an adorable metal bow at the front. It also comes in 14 colors and offers a single main compartment with one zippered pocket for your wallet and ID.

Sold by Amazon

EVVE Quilted Crossbody Bag

This elegant crossbody bag features a quilted design that makes it look more expensive than it is. It’s made of eco-friendly vegan leather and comes with a long gold-tone chain shoulder strap. It also has a large, zippered main compartment and two exterior slip pockets for items you want easy access to. Best of all, you can choose from 16 fashionable colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best affordable luxurious bags for $25-$50

DEEPMEOW Snake Printed Purse

Made of synthetic leather, this bag is durable and easy to care for despite its chic appearance. It has a faux snake or crocodile skin textured finish and comes in over 15 colors. It also offers a magnetic closure and an adjustable chain shoulder strap. The two main compartments are lined.

Sold by Amazon

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Retro Shoulder Bag

This compact shoulder bag is made of 100% premium vegan leather, so it’s highly durable and affordable. It has gold-tone hardware and is the perfect size for an evening out. It comes with two removable shoulder straps, too, allowing you to use it as a shoulder or crossbody bag. It also comes in nine colors, including several two-tone checkerboard designs.

Sold by Amazon

Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock Gwen Ball Mesh Ring Wristlet

If you need a stylish bag for evenings out, this mesh clutch is for you. Its main compartment is large enough to hold all you need for a night out and also features an interior slip pocket for items you want easy access to. It even comes with a removable chain-link strap, so you can wear it hands-free. You can choose from four colors, including black, gold and silver.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best affordable luxurious bags for $50-$75

KomalC Leather Shoulder Tote

Made of 100% premium Buffalo leather, this large shoulder tote is soft and supple, making it feel like a luxury bag. The interior is unlined to give it a more authentic leather look, and the magnetic closure at the top keeps all your belongings secure. The bag is also large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop, so it’s perfect for taking to the office or school.

Sold by Amazon

Simply Vera Vera Wang Buena Satchel Bag

This sophisticated satchel bag instantly makes any outfit look a little stylish. It features a soft, faux leather body and a durable polyester lining. The polished gunmetal hardware makes the bag appear more expensive than it is, while the removable crossbody strap makes it highly versatile. It also offers plenty of storage with a main compartment, zippered pocket and two slip pockets.

Sold by Kohl’s

Sonoma Goods for Life Large Pocket Tote Bag

This stylish faux leather tote has two interior slip pockets, an interior zippered pocket and two exterior slip pockets, so you have plenty of room for your belongings. It also features burnished hardware and a fun tassel to give it a more dressed-up appearance. You can choose from three colors, including gray, cognac and red.

Sold by Kohl’s

Rosetti Cindy Convertible Shoulder Bag

This smart-looking shoulder bag is the perfect combination of form and function, making it ideal for daily use. It has an adjustable shoulder strap, so you can always carry it comfortably. It also features an internal zippered pocket, two internal slip pockets and two external slip pockets, providing excellent storage space. It has silver-tone hardware and is available in four colors.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best affordable luxurious bags for $75 and up

Nine West Brooklyn Jet Set Carryall Satchel Bag

This generously sized satchel bag provides all the storage space you could need. It has a handle and a removable shoulder strap, making it highly versatile. It also features a magnetic snap closure, bronze-tone hardware and two interior slip pockets. The protective metal feet keep the bag’s bottom safe when you set it down.

Sold by Kohl’s

HESHE Genuine Leather Designer Satchel

This stylish satchel is made of genuine leather for a truly luxurious feel. It also features high-quality silver-tone hardware that helps it look pricier than it is. It has two large interior pockets, an inner zippered pocket and a cellphone pocket to help organize your belongings. It’s big enough to fit a 14-inch laptop.

Sold by Amazon

Simply Vera Vera Wang Rockbridge Tote Bag

This sleek, streamlined tote is perfect for everyday use at school or the office. The interior has two open compartments with two slip pockets and two zippered pockets, while the exterior features a slip pocket on both sides and a zippered pocket. It’s available in two designs, including classic black and a black and tan floral print.

Sold by Kohl’s

