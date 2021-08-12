Which butter dish is best?

Room-temperature butter is always easier to spread on bread, rolls, and bagels than butter that’s come right from the fridge, making a butter dish a handy accessory for your kitchen. This simple covered dish allows you to keep butter out on the counter or table for a few weeks without it going bad, meaning it’s always soft and spreadable when it’s time to butter your toast. Butter dishes are available in an array of designs, materials, and sizes, so there’s bound to be one that suits your needs and style to a tee.

Our buying guide offers plenty of tips to help you find the best butter dish for your kitchen. At the end, we’ve included several specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from Butterie, which is shatterproof and features a convenient flip-top lid.

What to know before you buy a butter dish

Size

The majority of butter dishes are designed to hold only one stick of butter. This size works well for small families or households that don’t use much butter. If you have a larger family or frequently use butter, you probably want a larger butter dish. You can find options that hold at least a stick and a half, though many can fit more.

Style

If you only want a butter dish to keep your butter soft and fresh on your counter, you probably won’t care much what it looks like — a simple plastic box is usually sufficient.

If you want a butter dish to leave out on the table during parties or holiday dinners, you can find options made of striking carved crystal. There are also plenty of options between the two, so you can find a butter dish that combines form and function to suit your tastes.

Microwave/freezer safe

Some butter dishes are made of materials that allow you to place them in the microwave or freezer. If you want to warm your butter in the microwave or freeze it for later use, read the product specifications closely to make sure that the model you’re choosing is suitable.

What to look for in a quality butter dish

Material

Butter dishes are available in various materials. Many feature a cover and plate made of the same material, while others combine different materials.

Plastic is a durable, lightweight choice that’s usually shatterproof. Make sure to choose a model that’s BPA-free.

Glass is one of the more attractive options for a butter dish and is extremely easy to clean. However, it’s prone to breaking and chipping.

Crystal is an ideal material for a formal butter dish. It’s heavy and highly decorative, but it requires washing by hand and can break or chip easily.

Ceramic and porcelain are often used for colorful, patterned butter dishes. They are both breakable materials and can be prone to chipping. Some are dishwasher-safe.

Stainless steel, stone, enamel, and wood are other material options for butter dishes.

Components

A butter dish’s cover should offer a tight, secure fit on the plate to keep air out and the butter fresh. The cover may have a handle or knob to make it easier to lift off the dish. You can find some dishes with a hinged cover connected to the plate, but most lids are fully removable.

The base or dish that the butter rests on usually has a rim around it to keep the butter and lid in place. Many also have a non-slip bottom to prevent the dish from sliding around on a counter or table. Some butter dish bases even feature measurement markings to help you slice off a tablespoon or two for recipes.

How much you can expect to spend on a butter dish

For a basic, low-end butter dish that only holds a single stick, you can spend less than $10. The majority of butter dishes cost between $10-$19, and you have plenty of options in terms of material, style, and color. For $20 and up are dishes that can hold two sticks or more, as well as highly decorative models.

Butter dish FAQ

How should I clean a butter dish?

A. Many butter dishes are dishwasher-safe, so you can just put it in the dishwasher with your dishes, but some models require hand washing. This includes models made of crystal, which should be washed with warm water and mild dish soap. Always wash your butter dish before you add a fresh stick to prevent the spread of bacteria.

How long does butter last in a butter dish?

A. If you make sure your butter dish is tightly closed, the butter can stay fresh at room temperature for two to three weeks. Check the butter for signs of spoiling, including darkening, a foul odor, and/or a sour taste.

What’s the best butter dish to buy?

Top butter dish

Butterie Flip-Top Butter Dish with Matching Spreader

Our take: An excellent option for those looking for a feature-packed butter dish that won’t break the bank.

What we like: Made of durable, shatterproof hard plastic. Offers a flip-top cover and easy-grip handles. Includes a butter knife. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What we dislike: Larger than some people need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top butter dish for the money

Tablecraft Clear Glass Butter Dish

Our take: With its clear lid and attractive design, this butter dish is as stylish as it is functional.

What we like: Made of high-quality glass that provides a transparent lid. Features easy-to-grip handles. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What we dislike: The glass can be pretty slippery during handling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fiesta Covered Butter Dish

Our take: A generously sized butter dish that’s perfect for large families and is available in an array of bright colors.

What we like: Made of attractive ceramic. Dishwasher-, oven-, freezer-, and microwave-safe. Lid features a convenient knob for lifting. Available in red, orange, gray, blue, and yellow shades.

What we dislike: Interior surface is fairly slippery, which can make cutting the butter difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

