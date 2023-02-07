Which kids’ mouthwashes are best?

Teaching your kids to properly brush their teeth every day is essential to establishing good oral health habits. If you can add rinsing with mouthwash to that daily routine, you can help to fight cavities and prevent problems with teeth and gums down the road.

Not all kids’ mouthwashes are created equal, and flavors can vary significantly. There are a lot of fun and fruity flavors that try to make the habit more appealing to kids. One top pick is ACT Kids’ Anti-Cavity Mouthwash, which comes in a bubble gum flavor sure to have your child looking forward to brushing time.

What to know before you buy kids’ mouthwash

Benefits of mouthwash

No matter how hard you try, it can be difficult to get kids to properly brush their teeth consistently, so an extra bit of protection can’t hurt. This is why combining quality kids’ toothpaste with mouthwash is so important. Mouthwash can help get to those hard-to-reach areas they miss when brushing. For children with braces, this can be especially beneficial to fight plaque buildup in the metal nooks and crannies.

When to start using mouthwash

Dentists recommend that children don’t start using mouthwash until they’re 6 years old. If they’re too young, they might not understand how to properly rinse out their mouth without swallowing.

Ingredients

Unlike some brands of adult mouthwash, kids’ mouthwash is alcohol-free. This makes it easier for them to use and they won’t burn their mouths.

Whether shopping for adult mouthwash or mouthwash for kids, fluoride remains an important ingredient that prevents tooth decay and strengthens tooth enamel.

What to look for in a quality kids’ mouthwash

Flavor

No child wants to use mouthwash if they hate the flavor, which is why many popular brands make kid-friendly flavors. It might take some trial and error before you find one that your kid approves of, but you also don’t want to compromise on ingredients or quality for flavor.

Easy to use

Kids are messy, and pouring the right amount of mouthwash into the cap might be too difficult for some young children. Certain brands of kids’ mouthwashes have an easy-to-use dosage meter, and others have squeeze bottles to cut down on potential waste.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ mouthwash

Kids’ mouthwash is less expensive than adult mouthwash, and you can find bottles for under $5. Some of the highest-quality products or those that are specifically designed to target certain conditions can cost $10-$15. You should be able to reliably find quality kids’ mouthwashes for under $10.

Kids’ mouthwash FAQ

If my child swallows mouthwash, what should I do?

A. Kids’ mouthwash does not contain any alcohol, but it’s still important they learn not to swallow it. If your child swallows a small amount, it’s not an emergency, but a large quantity can cause stomach pain and make your child sick. Always review the manufacturer instructions on the bottle for specific details for each product regarding accidental ingestion.

Should I supervise my child when using mouthwash?

A. At first, yes. You want to make sure they’re using it correctly and they aren’t swallowing it. Make sure your child doesn’t eat, drink or rinse their mouth out for 30 minutes after using mouthwash for it to work properly.

Can I treat my child’s bad breath with mouthwash?

A. Bad breath is caused by a myriad of factors. Mouthwash can help but doesn’t attack the root causes, which are typically dehydration, infections, cavities and diet. Dehydration is often the biggest culprit, as saliva is necessary to fight bacteria in the mouth. Be sure to teach your child to brush their tongue all the way back as well as their teeth for a clean mouth.

What’s the best kids’ mouthwash to buy?

Top kids’ mouthwash

ACT Kids’ Anti-Cavity Mouthwash

What you need to know: Get the maximum amount of fluoride in a great-tasting mouthwash that comes in a pack of four so you can easily stock up.

What you’ll love: If used consistently and properly, Act mouthwash can reduce up to 40% more cavities than brushing alone. There’s an easy-to-use dosage meter for kids to use without having to worry about the mess. It freshens breath and leaves kids’ mouths feeling cool and clean.

What you should consider: Some customers find the bubblegum flavor too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ mouthwash for the money

Crest Kids’ Anti-Cavity Alcohol-Free Fluoride Rinse

What you need to know: This alcohol-free fluoride rinse helps clean areas of the mouth that brushing can easily miss to provide extra protection and better overall oral health.

What you’ll love: Kids will love the strawberry rush flavor, making them more likely to rinse regularly with mouthwash. This provides extra cavity protection and helps to maintain the mouth’s natural pH levels.

What you should consider: Some kids and parents find that this flavor is closer to bubblegum than strawberry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hello Kids’ Wild Strawberry Anti-Cavity Fluoride Rinse

What you need to know: Rinse away what brushing may miss with this completely vegan kids’ mouthwash.

What you’ll love: Hello gives your little one a way to clean their mouth with a product that contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. The wild strawberry flavor is a welcome addition to your kid’s brushing routine.

What you should consider: Some children have complained that the taste is sour and a bit too strong for young taste buds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.