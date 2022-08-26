From bold and abstract to sheer and subtle, fall 2022 makeup trends are here to reset your routine

Fall makeup tends to recycle the same trends, with warm-toned eyeshadows, vampy lips, and more muted colors to match the cooling temperatures. This year, though, runway trends are signaling bold eyeliner, attention-grabbing shimmer, and some of the bright colors normally associated with summer makeup. Refresh your makeup bag and start practicing fall 2022 makeup trends with these popular products.

Fall 2022 makeup trends

Natural, light makeup

The “no-makeup makeup” look isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Thanks to skin tints, BB creams and tinted moisturizers, your complexion can look dewy and perfected without feeling heavy and layered-on. As an added bonus, these products tend to offer skin care benefits, as well as light coverage. Plus, a lighter foundation is the perfect base for the kinds of bolder eye and lip looks anticipated this fall.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

This award-winning product combines skin care and foundation in an easy-to-wear, light-coverage foundation that also provides mineral SPF 40 sun protection. The formula also includes plant-based squalane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to smooth and hydrate skin. It comes in 30 shades that leave skin with a dewy finish. Sold by Dermstore and Sephora

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

This liquid, buildable tinted moisturizer gives skin light to medium coverage whether it’s layered over primer or worn alone. The formula is vegan and humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant. It comes in 25 shades. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Trending fall colors: coral and periwinkle

Periwinkle has been popular almost all year, and this soft shade of blue is expected to stick around through the fall. Experiment with wearing periwinkle in an eyeliner or as a soft wash of color across your lids. Try pairing it with a bold, glossy red lip.

Coral has also been popular on runways recently. Try a bold monochrome look by wearing coral eyeshadow with a coral multi-use stick on your lips and cheeks. Alternatively, sweep on a coral lipstick paired with graphic black eyeliner.

Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Liquid Eye Liner in Periwinkle/Midnight

Get two trendy, satin-finish colors in one with this cult-favorite eyeliner pen. The user-friendly, marker-like tip makes it easy to draw on bold eyeliner designs or perfect cat-eye flicks. The formula is waterproof, transfer-proof and long-wearing. Sold by Ulta Beauty

NYX Professional Makeup Shout Loud Satin Lipstick in Day Club

The shade ‘Day Club’ is a vibrant, sunny coral that lets you experiment with bold lip color at a wallet-friendly price. It’s formulated with mango and shea butters for hydrating color that applies smoothly and lasts for hours. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Ilia Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment in Temptation

This two-in-one product delivers dewy color to cheeks and transforms into a soft matte finish on lips. It’s formulated with jojoba, linseed and coconut oils to soften and nourish skin and lips. The shade “Temptation” is a soft pinkish coral that eases into the fall coral trend. Sold by Sephora

Soft, smudged metallic eyeshadow

The Y2K vibes continue to trend in makeup looks, and metallic, foiled eyeshadow is making a return this fall. This shimmery style looks particularly good with still-trending dewy skin. Create an intensely shiny foiled eyeshadow look by spritzing your brush with a setting spray, then applying a metallic eyeshadow in a tapping motion.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette

The latest in the cult-favorite eyeshadow line, this palette includes trendy coral and periwinkle shades, as well as shimmery neutrals and a bold duochrome that shifts blue-plum. The shades are beautifully pigmented and apply smoothly. Sold by Sephora

Colourpop Super Shock Shadow in Dream Much

Soft, sparkly, and budget-friendly, this single eyeshadow in the shade “Dream Much” features a creamy periwinkle base with pink and silver shimmer. The cream-to-powder formula applies easily and is buildable for bold or sheer, natural looks. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

This weightless spray locks in makeup for up to 16 hours, but it can also be used to create a foiled effect with eyeshadow. It comes in two sizes and is waterproof and smudge-proof. Sold by Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Graphic liner with colorful accents

One of the most popular runway trends has been bold, graphic eyeliner accented with a pop of bright color. While the classic cat-eye is always in style, bold eyeliner tracing the brow bone or lining the inner corner is also expected to be a popular look this fall. Create your look using a brightly-colored eyeliner pen or stick with black or brown and add visual interest with a pop of bright yellow or blue in the inner corner.

Eyeko Black Magic Vegan Liquid Eyeliner

For effortless application, try this liquid eyeliner, which delivers rich black pigment smoothly thanks to its calligraphy-inspired brush tip. It even includes tripeptides to help promote long, healthy eyelashes. Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner

Try one of these creamy, richly pigmented eye pencils to create bold lines and abstract designs. The formula includes aloe vera, vitamin E and safflower seed oil to condition eyelids and make application smooth and skip-proof. The eye pencil is retractable and comes in five matte and shimmer shades. Sold by Sephora

Smudged eyeliner

No need to worry if you struggle with applying precise eyeliner: Smudgy, messy eyeliner is in this season, too. Achieve a relaxed, slept-in look with a pencil or gel eyeliner that’s been lightly blended out using a smudge brush. Wear eyeliner alone or as part of a vampy eye look.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Available in more than 30 matte, shimmer and glitter shades, this pencil can be used to create a smokey eye in any color story you can think of. The waterproof pencil is also handy for filling in your waterline. Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

NYX Slide On Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner

This smudge-proof, waterproof eye pencil comes in 16 vivid matte and metallic shades that can create a smoky eye or add a pop of color to your eye look. The formula is long-lasting and easy to apply. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

