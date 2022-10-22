What products do celebrities actually use on Amazon?

When a celebrity is spotted wearing an affordable pair of shoes or posts a video of their must-have beauty products, the product often sells out instantaneously. Everyone wants to know the secrets of the rich and famous, so it’s not surprising that brands love working with celebs and influencers. Unfortunately, fans are less enthusiastic about these brand deals because it’s impossible to know whether celebrities genuinely enjoy the product or just a paycheck. While some may only partner with a brand for the money, a ton of products actually are worthy of praise. Here are 15 celebrity-endorsed products with excellent Amazon reviews.

What is a celebrity endorsement?

Celebrity endorsement or branding is a marketing strategy where a brand capitalizes on a famous person’s social status to promote its product. For instance, Jennifer Garner is recognized worldwide for her famous line in Capital One commercials, “What’s in your wallet?” She became a spokesperson for the brand, bringing awareness about Capital One services to her fans, who may never have been exposed to the brand otherwise.

These deals are extremely lucrative and enticing to celebrities, and it’s reported that Beyonce made $50 million for partnering with Pepsi, while David Beckham made over $100 million for endorsing Adidas. When money gets involved, it is difficult to distinguish whether a celebrity honestly uses a product. However, consumers don’t lie, and these Amazon reviews prove which products are worth checking out.

Top celebrity-endorsed products on Amazon

Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins

Tabitha Brown and Jennifer Lopez are two celebrities that endorse Goli gummy vitamins, but a slew of other famous names also claim to use the product. Since they’re vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and gelatin-free, they’re ideal for a multitude of lifestyles. Apple cider vinegar is well known for its gut health and digestion benefits. Sold by Amazon

Truff Black Truffle Hot Sauce

Being listed as one of Oprah’s favorite things is a huge compliment, but this hot sauce is able to claim that honor, as well as many compliments from celebrities. This hot sauce is crafted with a blend of black truffle, chili peppers, organic agave nectar and more ingredients for a spicy yet sweet sauce. Sold by Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

Ambassador Jennifer Garner is well known as the face of Neutrogena and has given credit to this moisturizer for her radiant complexion. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, which provides natural hydration to the skin by attracting moisture and locking it in. Sold by Amazon

Vaseline Cocoa Butter Deep Conditioning Body Lotion

Regina King can be seen on TV endorsing Vaseline, and more specifically, this cocoa butter lotion. It’s formulated with pure cocoa butter and ultra-hydrating lipids to fortify the skin’s barrier and is clinically tested and proven to provide 90% more moisture than untreated skin. Sold by Amazon

UGG Men’s Ascot Slipper

Tom Brady claims he’s been wearing UGG slippers since he was a child and loves stepping into these slippers after a long day playing football. They are designed with 100% leather and feature pure wool lining. Plus, the exterior suede is water-resistant. Sold by Amazon

Keds Women’s Champion Canvas Sneaker

For years, Taylor Swift could be seen in ads for this popular shoe and even had her own collection. While you can no longer get the T-Swift shoes, customers still love Keds for their low profile and comfortable fit. With several color options, they’re versatile enough to match any style. Sold by Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

George Clooney is well known as the face of Nespresso and is now a part-owner of the company. This coffee and espresso machine automatically adapts the coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time based on each capsule, creating the perfect cup of coffee every time. Sold by Amazon

Biore Original Blackhead Remover Strips

Shay Mitchell is one of the most current celeb faces to endorse these blackhead remover strips. They’re designed to instantly clean and unclog pores in just 10 minutes and can even reduce the size of pores with continual use. As a bonus, this product is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Sold by Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Serena Williams, Lebron James and more celebrities have all been seen in commercials and ads for this popular brand. These earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The reinforced design is water- and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for tough workouts. Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 5

Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities have endorsed Amazon’s Echo devices. In fact, you can even change Alexa to Samuel’s voice and say, “Hey Samuel,” when you give a command. The Echo Show 5 makes any day easier by making a to-do list, playing music or telling you the weather. Sold by Amazon

Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Jennifer Aniston has been the face of Aveeno for over a decade and says she’s been using this lotion since she was a teenager. The unique formula is lightweight and breathable, yet intensely hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours. Sold by Amazon

Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water Bottles

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is the new spokesperson for Smart Water, and many have noticed his witty commercials. Smartwater’s process is inspired by cloud cycles to produce purity you can taste. Sold by Amazon

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins is the newest celebrity to endorse Living Proof. However, many celebrities credit this brand for their smooth hair. This treatment conditions, strengthens, adds shine and acts as a heat protectant. Sold by Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog

Drew Barrymore endorsed everyone’s favorite clog and even came out with her own line of Crocs. They come in a range of colors and designs to suit any style, have a unisex design and are water-friendly. Sold by Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Triple Care Hair Color

Eva Longoria made waves when she showed a video of her gray roots and how she uses this hair color to banish any sign of gray. It comes in a variety of colors and offers 100% gray coverage. Sold by Amazon

