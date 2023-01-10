To get extra volume framing the face, take each section and blow dry it out and away from the face in a "C" shape.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus review

One of the best feelings in the world is walking out of the salon with picture-perfect, voluminous hair. The frizz-free style lasts for days and makes the look appear effortless and attainable. But, unfortunately, attempting that same smooth blowout at home always seems to yield less than stellar results and requires multiple tools.

Revlon claims its One-Step Volumizer Plus is the solution to our hair woes. This all-in-one hair dryer and round brush is designed to give salon-quality results in up to half the time with a single beauty tool. The brand also promises less hair damage, thanks to 50% less heat exposure. Since it’s an upgrade to the original Revlon hair dryer brush with new features, many are also wondering what makes it better.

To determine whether the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus lives up to its claims, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus

Our tester used the Revlon One-Step Volumizer for several weeks, examining each feature and setting. They used it twice a week directly after washing and were able to go several days until the next wash. Since our tester is familiar with the original hair dryer brush, they could also compare it to the old model and confirm the upgrades and added features. Our tester has long, thick hair that often requires additional time and multiple tools to get their desired look.

What is the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus?

Known as a hair dryer brush, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus is a combination of a hair dryer and a round brush. Anyone who has tried to use the two tools simultaneously knows the difficulty of achieving the perfect blowout. The bristles on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus detangle and keep hair smooth while hot air blows out from between the bristles. Blow dry brushes are known for creating coveted volume, which is due to the oval brush design and rounded edges.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus price and where to buy

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer is available on Amazon. It retails for $69, but is currently on sale for $44.98.

How to use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus

The box looked modern and matched the red design of the Revlon hair dryer brush, which we thought was a nice touch. After opening the box, we immediately noticed a difference between the original version and the Plus. The Plus comes in two pieces, while the older one is a single piece. Assembling the brush head and handle is pretty self-explanatory, since they just click together. However, taking them apart took a little time to figure out and is accomplished by holding down the sliding black button located underneath the brush head. The lock button ensures the two pieces don’t come apart while in use.

Another difference from the original version is the four heat settings, including low, medium, high and cool. While the temperature is different on each setting, the air output is equal on both medium and high, allowing the user to choose a lower heat setting for less damage without sacrificing drying power. The cool setting is ideal at the end of the process for locking in the style. Also, the box recommends cleaning the intake regularly, which is quickly done with small tweezers.

Additional differences between the original and the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus include:

Head: The head shape of the Plus is listed as 2.4 inches and is smaller and thinner, which is designed to get closer to the root and create more volume.

The head shape of the Plus is listed as 2.4 inches and is smaller and thinner, which is designed to get closer to the root and create more volume. Pins: Another upgrade is the charcoal pins and tufted bristles, which the brand claims are better for refreshing second-day hair.

Another upgrade is the charcoal pins and tufted bristles, which the brand claims are better for refreshing second-day hair. Handle: The handle of the Plus is slimmer, and we thought this change made the process easier to manage with greater control over the style.

The handle of the Plus is slimmer, and we thought this change made the process easier to manage with greater control over the style. Barrel: The most significant difference is the barrel material. Revlon claims the ceramic titanium tourmaline technology “gives you less damage with 50% less heat exposure.” Plus, they say it has a “smooth glide for easy styling, consistent drying and styling, reduced frizz and silky shine.”

The most significant difference is the barrel material. Revlon claims the ceramic titanium tourmaline technology “gives you less damage with 50% less heat exposure.” Plus, they say it has a “smooth glide for easy styling, consistent drying and styling, reduced frizz and silky shine.” Motor: While the previous motor didn’t make any claims about how long the motor should last, the Plus says it lasts 40% longer.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus benefits

Overall, we were impressed with the brush and how it mimicked a blowout at the salon when they use a hair dryer and round brush. It really does help anyone achieve a similar style at home with fewer tools in less time. Being able to take apart the One-Step Volumizer Plus is one of our favorite features, as it’s convenient for traveling or storing in the cabinet. We also thought the separate pieces made it seem more high-end.

Heat settings are a feature that can make or break a hair dryer brush, and many users complained that Revlon’s original brush was too cold on the low setting and too hot on the high setting. However, Revlon considered that input, and the Plus has four settings. Because our tester has thick hair, they used the brush on high. The temperature was strong and hot, but not so hot that it became uncomfortable. The cool setting is also helpful; we thought it helped to lock in the style even longer.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus drawbacks

While using the brush, we noticed it was extremely loud, especially on high. We would have preferred it to be quieter. It took a long time to dry our hair with this brush the first time, and it didn’t seem like we saved much time. However, after air-drying our hair about 70% of the way, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer was quick and efficient. Also, our tester’s hands cramped slightly, but that’s to be expected with thick, long hair.

Should you get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus?

Based on our experience, we believe the Revlon One-Step Volumizer brush is the best way to achieve a salon-style blowout in less time. This single tool takes the place of a hair dryer, round brush and flat iron. It’s also a definite upgrade from the original version, and we especially appreciate the slimmer handle, two-piece design and additional heat settings. We recommend the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus to anyone who prefers to style their hair at home but doesn’t have much time or experience.

