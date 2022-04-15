What are the bestselling scalp treatments on Sephora?

Nobody wants a dry or oily scalp, but unfortunately, both are common. While an oily scalp can make your hair look greasy, a dry one can cause itchiness and unsightly flaking.

Scalp treatments work by unclogging hair follicles, letting natural conditioning oils permeate the scalp and work their magic. Sephora has plenty of excellent scalp treatments, so whether you have minor flaking or a more severe problem, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that works for you.

Scalp treatment benefits

Resets sebum levels

If you wash your hair every day, it’s probably too often. Washing every day removes dirt and residue, but it also strips the scalp of natural oils. Natural oils such as sebum moisturize the scalp, so they’re necessary for maintaining healthy hair.

Washing too often causes an imbalance in the amount of sebum your scalp produces, so it creates excess oil, which can be just as damaging to your hair. Scalp treatments unclog pores and regulate sebum secretion, naturally moisturizing the scalp without drying it out as shampoo does.

Slows scalp aging and hair loss

As you age, you naturally become more and more prone to hair loss. Since hair exfoliation promotes blood circulation and strengthens hair follicles, you can help slow hair loss with an effective scalp treatment.

Flake removal and prevention

Other than an itchy head, the most common symptom associated with a dry scalp is flaking. You might notice flakes on your pillows or clothing, or see them fall right before your eyes when you scratch your head.

Flakes may be dandruff caused by a fungus, or they might just be dead skin cells. In any case, a scalp treatment shampoo or oil removes flakes and helps prevent them.

Psoriasis treatment

Scalp psoriasis takes the form of itchy or painful red patches of skin. If left untreated, they can bleed. However, an effective scalp treatment containing ingredients such as salicylic acid or corticosteroids can help alleviate them and prevent future breakouts.

Most popular scalp treatments on Sephora

Best treatments under $30

JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil

This is an effective oily and dry scalp treatment that can help prevent hair thinning. It uses quality ingredients such as squalene, hemi-squalane, basil root extract and bisabolol to soothe the scalp and reduce hair breakage. It’s lightweight, suitable for all hair types and helps rejuvenate hair follicles.

Sold by Sephora

Verb Ghost Exfoliating Scalp Serum

This serum is popular due to its pleasant but subtle fragrance and effectiveness at treating dry scalp. It incorporates a combination of moringa oil, biotin and grapefruit extract to remove excess oil, dirt and dead skin.

Sold by Sephora

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment

This hydrating and exfoliating serum effectively reduces flaking, itchiness and irritation. It contains salicylic acid for regulating sebum levels, FluidiPure for minimizing scalp redness and panthenol as a moisturizing agent.

Sold by Sephora

The Inkey List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment

If you want an effective overnight treatment, this delivers exceptional results. It’s excellent for hair loss and thinning, using caffeine powder to exfoliate the scalp and stimulate hair follicles. Also, it’s vegan and fragrance-free.

Sold by Sephora

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors And Hyaluronic Acid Scalp Serum

It’s a lightweight, silky serum that uses several natural ingredients and hyaluronic acid and squalene to moisturize the scalp. It’s fragrance-free, ideal for any hair type and effective for treating dry and flaky scalp.

Sold by Sephora

Best treatments over $30

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal And Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Mask

This is an effective treatment for oily and dry scalp and helps reduce flaking significantly. High-quality ingredients such as tea tree and white charcoal hydrate the scalp while creating a calming, cooling effect. The mask also contains hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to prevent future dryness and flaking.

Sold by Sephora

Moroccanoil Dry Scalp Treatment

This pre-shampoo serum is pricey, so it’s best suited for moderate to severe cases of dry scalp. It’s fast-acting and uses argan oil, vitamin E, salicylic acid and geranium oil to soothe the scalp and minimize redness and itchiness.

Sold by Sephora

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum

This serum is just as popular as its mask counterpart and has many of the same quality ingredients such as tea tree oil, white charcoal and witch hazel. It’s hydrating, helps draw out impurities and significantly reduces oiliness, dryness, flaking and itching.

Sold by Sephora

Gisou Honey-Infused Scalp Treatment Serum

It’s one of the more expensive scalp treatments offered at Sephora, but it’s an intense leave-on serum for treating severe cases of dry scalp. It uses Mirsalehi honey, a natural humectant, to nourish and hydrate the scalp, leaving hair looking and feeling healthier and shinier.

Sold by Sephora

Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment

It’s an effective scalp treatment and significantly minimizes irritation, itchiness and dryness. It’s suitable for all hair types and uses hyaluronic acid to soothe the scalp and reduce flaking. It’s a vegan formula and contains no potentially harmful parabens, sulfates or phthalates.

Sold by Sephora

Kerastase Potentialiste Hydrating and Soothing Scalp Serum

This hydrating serum has antioxidizing properties and is excellent for treating oily and dry scalp. It’s fast-acting, uses prebiotics and vitamin C derivatives to moisturize the scalp and strengthen hair follicles, and has a pleasant, unisex citrus scent.

Sold by Sephora

