When searching for a hydrating facial cleanser, look for moisture-retaining ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides, to help with dry skin.

What is the best hydrating facial cleanser?

Colder weather will be here before you know it, and with colder weather often comes dryer skin. The high winds and low humidity mixed with piercing cold temperatures can strip away the moisture in your skin, especially if you have a dry skin type. When your skin loses its natural oils due to environmental conditions, the best thing you can do is replenish the moisture in your skin with an effective product.

If you are struggling with dry skin and want to maximize the benefit of your hydrating cleanser, consider adding a facial steamer to your daily regimen.

What to know before you buy a hydrating facial cleanser

If you experience flaking, cracking, itching, or rough patches with your skin during the colder months, adding a moisturizer and hydrating facial cleanser to your skin regimen is crucial. A hydrating facial cleanser will unclog your pores without stripping the natural oils from your skin, which reduces the chance of dry skin.

Even if you are not prone to dry skin, a hydrating facial cleanser will provide your skin with the nourishment it needs to stay healthy and hydrated. A cleanser that makes your skin squeaky clean often washes away the good with the bad, causing your skin to lose its natural oils. No matter your skin type, a hydrating facial cleanser is key to supporting that delicate skin barrier on your face.

Best hydrating facial cleansers

Top hydrating facial cleanser

Paula’s Choice RESIST Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser

What you need to know: This hydrating cleanser is suitable for all skin types.

What you will love: This cleanser will restore moisture to the surface of your skin, while also cleansing. It has a light soapy scent, perfect for those who are sensitive to fragrance, and is gentle enough to use around the eye area. You can use this creamy cleanser as part of your morning and night routine to help achieve softer, smoother skin.

What you should consider: Since it’s a gentle cleanser, it may not effectively remove makeup.

Top hydrating facial cleanser for the money

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

What you need to know: This hydrating facial cleanser will add moisture to your skin without breaking the bank.

What you will love: This cleanser comes in a value-size bottle filled with gentle ingredients that are suitable for daily use. It includes three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help balance and restore the moisture in your skin. Your skin will feel clean and moisturized without feeling greasy.

What you should consider: This non-foaming cleanser is not a good makeup remover.

Top hydrating facial cleanser for dry skin

IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Facial Cleanser

What you need to know: A hydrating cleanser that includes vitamin C to help brighten skin.

What you will love: This creamy cleanser will remove not only impurities, but makeup as well, leaving behind a clear and smooth complexion. For best results, massage into the skin for at least 1 minute in the morning and at night.

What you should consider: While many customers report the citrus smell as pleasant, it may not be the best option if you are sensitive to fragrances.

Top hydrating facial cleanser for sensitive skin

Hada Labo Tokyo Gentle Hydrating Foaming Facial Cleanser

What you need to know: An ultra-sensitive cleanser that has twice the hydration as typical hyaluronic acid products.

What you will love: This cleanser creates a foaming texture that will provide a deep clean feeling while washing. It is free of fragrances, alcohols, sulfates, dyes, parabens, soaps and mineral oils that could cause irritation to sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Customers with dry skin have said it is not hydrating enough.

Top hydrating facial cleanser for oily skin

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Oil-Free Hydrating Facial Cleanser

What you need to know: A hydrating facial cleanser great for oily and acne-prone skin.

What you will love: This cleanser is made of gentle ingredients that help remove dirt and other impurities that form on your skin overnight, giving your skin a nourishing deep clean. This product is oil-free and hypoallergenic, so it won’t clog pores. Made with cucumber and mango extract, it gives off an energizing fragrance to help you feel refreshed and awake.

What you should consider: Customers with dry skin found it wasn’t as hydrating as they hoped.

Top hydrating facial cleanser for removing makeup

Honest Beauty Magic Gel-to-Milk Cleanser

What you need to know: A skin care must-have for those who double cleanse their face.

What you will love: If double cleansing is part of your skin care routine, then this product is a great first-step cleanser. Its gel-to-milk texture transformation helps to remove makeup without drying out the skin quickly. This hydrating cleanser contains no dyes, parabens or synthetic fragrances, and it has a delightful rose scent that is not offensive.

What you should consider: Customers have said that this cleanser may leave behind a slight residue.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews.

