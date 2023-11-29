Best of the Best

Nuvadermis Scar Sheets

Bottom Line: A large design, flexible material, and noticeable results make these scar sheets ideal for numerous types of small and large scars. Pros: Large reusable sheets that work well for scars from c-sections, tummy tucks, and more. Made of medical-grade silicone and free of latex. Water-resistant and highly effective. Comfortable to wear. Pack includes 4 treats for 30 days of treatments. Cons: Rare reports of irritation. Sheets may roll up on the edges, especially when used with creams or lotions. Check Price: Nuvadermis Scar Sheets

Best Bang for the Buck

AWD Medical Silicone Scar Tape

Bottom Line: Despite a few quirks, this scar tape is comfortable and can be trimmed to fit scars of different sizes. Pros: Scar tape on a roll that can be trimmed for a perfect fit. Made of medical-grade silicone that’s flexible on the skin. No latex. Can be reused. Works well for most types of scars, including those from surgical procedures. Cons: This tape is thinner than some competing brands, and tends to lift off the skin if it gets wet. Check Price: AWD Medical Silicone Scar Tape

Also Great

Nuvadermis Scar Tape

Bottom Line: This is quality scar tape by a top brand that has earned many 5-star reviews for being comfortable and effective. Pros: Made of soft and flexible medical-grade silicone that doesn’t contain latex. Tape comes on a roll and is easy to trim to fit scars of various sizes. Many users rave about noticeable results when used as recommended. Cons: Although reusable and water-resistant, this tape may come off when worn in the shower. Check Price: Nuvadermis Scar Tape

Also Great

Elaimei Silicone Scar Sheets

Bottom Line: This is another roll of scar tape that’s simple to use to improve the appearance of new and old scars. Pros: Earns praise for conforming to skin and producing a water-resisting seal. Tape comes on a roll and can be cut to fit. Doesn’t contain latex. Flexible material feels comfortable on the skin. Likely to produce noticeable results for most scars. Cons: This tape is quite sticky, and may leave behind a bit of residue once removed. Check Price: Elaimei Silicone Scar Sheets

