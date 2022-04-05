Which formula dispenser is best?

In the first few months of a baby’s life, they need to eat frequently. While this can be a demanding task, especially if you’re trying to make a bottle while simultaneously holding a hungry baby, a formula dispenser is a convenient piece of equipment that can make life much more pleasant.

Depending on the amount of formula needed and your preferred style, there are a variety of formula dispensers that are ideal for your family. However, if you’re looking for an automatic formula dispenser with various features, the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a formula dispenser

What is a formula dispenser?

Formula dispensers are containers that hold a specific amount of formula, making it quicker to prepare a bottle than measuring out each scoop from a formula container. For example, a formula dispenser allows you to pre-measure out the amount of formula your baby needs ahead of time so you can simply pour it into the bottle when your baby is hungry.

Types of formula dispensers

Here are the most common types of formula dispensers.

Automatic formula dispensers are more of an appliance and look similar to a single-serve coffee machine. It has a water tank and holds up to an entire container of formula to make any size bottle needed.

are more of an appliance and look similar to a single-serve coffee machine. It has a water tank and holds up to an entire container of formula to make any size bottle needed. Single formula dispensers look similar to small containers. They can fit enough formula for one bottle up to an entire container of formula.

look similar to small containers. They can fit enough formula for one bottle up to an entire container of formula. Stackable formula dispensers are convenient because you can pre-fill enough containers to make several bottles easily. They are thin like water bottles and easy to store.

are convenient because you can pre-fill enough containers to make several bottles easily. They are thin like water bottles and easy to store. Compartment formula dispensers also have several chambers to prepare more than one bottle but look like a large divided container rather than a stackable dispenser.

What to look for in a quality formula dispenser

Capacity

When your baby is younger and only drinking two or four-ounce bottles, any formula dispenser should have a large enough capacity. However, you’ll want to ensure that your formula dispenser has a large enough capacity to make up to an eight-ounce bottle to accommodate your growing baby.

Compartments

Whether you want a formula dispenser to take on the go or make it easy to prepare a bottle in the middle of the night, a formula dispenser with multiple compartments is convenient as you won’t need to fill it as often. For example, if you’re going to be out all day or want enough formula to feed a baby throughout the night, you’ll want a formula dispenser with at least three to five compartments.

Lid

The lid on a formula dispenser is arguably one of the most important features. Formula dispenser lids come in many different styles, including twist-off, hinge variety or completely snap-off covers. Twist off is harder to do one-handed but is less likely to break open in a diaper bag. Also, lids with a spout are much easier to funnel into the bottle than wide-mouth lids.

How much you can expect to spend on a formula dispenser

Depending on the size and type, formula dispensers cost $3-$150.

Formula dispenser FAQ

How much formula does a formula dispenser hold?

A. The amount of formula a dispenser can hold varies from one option to the next. For example, a sizeable automatic formula dispenser may hold up to a whole can of baby formula, while a smaller travel size dispenser may only hold four to 6 ounces. However, the majority of formula dispensers hold about eight ounces of formula.

Can I put pre-mixed formula in my formula dispenser?

A. No. Since formula dispensers are not designed to hold liquid, they are not sealed tightly enough for water and will probably leak. Plus, pre-made formula needs to be used within two hours if left at room temperature and 24 hours if refrigerated.

What are the best formula dispensers to buy?

Top formula dispenser

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Formula Dispenser

What you need to know: Mix and warm a formula bottle simultaneously with this automatic formula dispensing machine.

What you’ll love: Since it’s fully customizable, you can choose the exact bottle size and temperature for a perfect formula bottle every time. Plus, it works with almost every type of bottle and brand of formula.

What you should consider: While it’s quick and takes all the work out of making a formula bottle, it’s difficult to tell if there is a glitch and an incorrect amount of formula is dispensed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top formula dispenser for the money

Munchkin Formula Dispenser Combo Pack

What you need to know: Those who are often traveling will appreciate how easy it is to make formula bottles on the go with this simple and affordable formula dispenser.

What you’ll love: With three separate compartments, this dispenser can hold enough formula to make three eight-ounce bottles. Plus, you’ll also receive a single-serve dispenser for quick trips or to quickly prepare a bottle at home.

What you should consider: This dispenser can melt with extremely hot water from sanitizing or a dishwasher, which makes the lid not fit correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Accmor Smart Stackable Powder Formula Dispenser

What you need to know: With ten separate compartments, this formula dispenser can hold 60 to 80 ounces of formula for easy-to-make bottles at home or on the go.

What you’ll love: Not only is this dispenser ideal for formula, but it can also hold rice cereal snacks or keep a pacifier clean and easy to find. In addition, it’s the same size as a water bottle, making it easy to store in a variety of diaper bag compartments.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the top can be difficult to screw on correctly without spilling contents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

