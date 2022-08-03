What’s the best leather jacket for men?

A leather jacket is an effortless and cool clothing staple for any fashionable closet. Leather jackets are loved by both celebrities and everyday people for their timelessness and effortless look. They also have the ability to make your outfit either edgy or classy, depending on how you style it.

Most people consider a leather jacket an investment piece that will last for years to come. For a classic leather-style jacket that is sure to elevate your style, the Calvin Klein Men’s Faux Lamb Leather Moto Jacket is a top pick.

What to know before you buy a leather jacket for men

Design

Leather jackets come in a variety of designs based on their cut, style or additional accessories. Some popular designs of leather jackets are the motorcycle jacket, the bomber jacket, the motocross jacket and the cattleman jacket. Some of these designs have more detailing and accessories than others. They also come in different colors. Darker colors like brown or black are the most popular.

Kind of leather

There are different kinds of leather used to make leather jackets. Leather could either be faux or genuine. Faux leather is artificial or synthetic leather while genuine leather is obtained from animal hide. The durability and feel of the leather differs based on its source.

For example, leather jackets made from cowhide or calfskin are more durable than other types of leather, even though they are harder to break in. Other materials like deerskin, goatskin and lambskin provide a more lightweight feel for jackets. They wear well over time but may not be as durable as cowhide or calfskin.

Weather

Leather jackets may be uncomfortable in certain climates, as the material itself quickly gets hot when the temperature goes up. Due to the way they are manufactured, they are also not as breathable as jackets made from other materials. As such, they are best suited for chilly or windy weather because they serve as good windbreakers.

What to look for in a quality leather jacket for men

Grain

The grain of a leather jacket differs based on the quality and manufacturing processes the leather is subjected to. Some of the most common grains are full-grain leather and top-grain leather.

Full-grain leather refers to leather obtained from the outer layer of animal hide. Because of the minimal alterations it goes through, it has a rough feel to it that is popular in leather clothes.

refers to leather obtained from the outer layer of animal hide. Because of the minimal alterations it goes through, it has a rough feel to it that is popular in leather clothes. Top-grain leather, on the other hand, has a smoother feel because the outer animal hide has been separated from the other layers. This creates a thinner leather.

Lining

A good leather jacket is made with separate linings for the body and sleeves of the jacket. A lining that has higher insulating qualities, such as fleece, sherpa or a heavy satin, will often be used to line the body of leather jackets.

Additional features

Depending on the design, leather jackets may come with additional zippers, buckles or pockets. Additional zippers and buckles can give a more casual or edgy feel to a leather jacket, making it easier to pair with similar items you may have in your wardrobe. Extra pockets are also a good option to keep in mind for convenience and fashion statements.

Appearance

Good-quality leather jackets will maintain a straight appearance even after several wears. A good way to check if the leather is of high quality is to fold it back on itself. A leather jacket of high quality will not have any creases afterward and the grain will remain tight.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather jacket for men

Leather jackets cost between $60-$300, and designer jackets may set you back up to $1,000.

Leather jacket for men FAQ

Does real leather peel?

A. Real leather may have a damaged finish, but should not peel or flake.

What is the lifespan of genuine leather?

A. Although expensive, real leather can last 20 to 30 years or more if cared for properly.

How often should I clean my leather jacket?

A. A leather jacket should be cleaned at least once every six months, depending on how often you wear it.

What’s the best leather jacket for men to buy?

Top leather jacket for men

Calvin Klein Men’s Faux Lamb Leather Moto Jacket

What you need to know: This is a faux leather jacket made from 100% polyurethane.

What you’ll love: The included hooded sweatshirt and bib are removable, making it easy to adjust according to the look you’re going for. The collar is a classic moto jacket style and adjustable, giving it a more comfortable fit.

What you should consider: Using a machine to wash it may damage the material, so it should only be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top leather jacket for men for the money

Men’s Excelled A-2 Leather Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: This is a classic bomber-style jacket with cargo pockets and rib trimming.

What you’ll love: The soft lining provides great insulation for cold weather. The jacket also has interior cargo and snap pockets that are convenient for any small items you may be carrying.

What you should consider: It’s made from real leather, so it’s on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Levi’s Men’s Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket

What you need to know: This is a faux leather jacket with a cool zipper closure.

What you’ll love: This jacket has edgy detailing with lapels and an asymmetrical front zipper. It is quite comfortable to wear and has a boxy look that makes it edgy yet sophisticated.

What you should consider: It may not be as durable as jackets made from genuine leather.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.