With more people than ever working from home, being comfortable and taking time for self-care is becoming a priority. But, as many professionals are transitioning back to the office, there’s no reason you have to sacrifice comfort to perform almost any task. With a wearable blanket, you can do the dishes or have a Zoom meeting while remaining warm and snug. They’re also comfy for lounging around the house and keeping you cozy when you get up from the couch to refill your drink. Whether you’re looking to relax, work or do both simultaneously, here are the best comfort items you can wear.

In this article: The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket, Catalonia Kids Mermaid Tail Blanket and Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad.

What is a wearable blanket or comfort item?

While traditional blankets are useful and certainly do their job of keeping you warm and cozy while resting, performing any tasks while cuddling with a throw blanket or comforter is tricky. For instance, you have to move your hands to operate the remote control, and it’s nearly impossible to vacuum while wrapped up in a blanket. The purpose of wearable blankets and other comfort items is to make it effortless to do everyday tasks while staying cozy. Plus, you can leave the house in most blanket hoodies.

How to use a wearable blanket or comfort item

At home

One of the most common uses for a wearable blanket or comfort item is at home. Even movie nights are elevated by using a wearable beanbag or blanket with sleeves. Whether you need to get more popcorn or perform household chores, do it all while remaining comfortable and warm.

At the office

Depending on the office environment and whether or not it’s accessible to clients, a wearable blanket is a perfect way to stay warm in a cold building. You could even use a blanket with sleeves while on a video call. Plus, it conveniently folds up when not in use.

At the movie theater

One benefit of wearable comfort items is the ability to wear them out and about. Some styles look similar to a hoodie and are suitable for bringing to the movie theater. Never worry about getting cold during a movie again.

Camping

From a wearable blanket to a wearable sleeping bag, these comfort items are excellent for camping trips. There are also short styles available that won’t drag in the dirt, and the addition of sleeves keeps you warm on a cool night under the stars.

To soothe aches and pains

While heat is a great treatment for soothing aches and pains, not everyone has the time to spend sitting around. Fortunately, wearable heating pads make it convenient to alleviate sore muscles or cramps while working or on the go. Similarly, use a wearable heating pad to stay warm while on a cold walk.

Best comfort wearable items

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

“Shark Tank” fans will recognize this fluffy sherpa wearable blanket. With a giant hood, marsupial pocket and sleeves, it’s a versatile choice for lounging around the house, camping or working. It comes in one-size-fits-all and is designed to be an oversized fit that doesn’t drag on the ground.

Catalonia Kids Mermaid Tail Blanket

Combine style and function with this mermaid tail blanket for kids or adults. Whether you’re a mermaid enthusiast or want to be comfortable, this wearable blanket does both. For a more realistic appearance, the scale design is dyed and shaped rather than a printed scale pattern.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad

From keeping you warm to soothing muscle pain and stiffness, this heating pad offers several uses. Plus, you can wear it while at the office, writing a paper or doing laundry. It has four heat settings that range from 110 to 140 degrees. As a bonus, this giant heating pad is machine-washable.

Comfy Critters Blanket Hoodie For Kids

Kids will love staying warm with this wearable blanket that features an adorable animal on the cozy hood. Choose from eight designs, including a T. rex, llama, unicorn and shark. Plus, the entire wearable blanket transforms into a pillow for car rides, camping trips or nap time.

Snuggie The Original Wearable Blanket

The “As Seen on TV” Snuggie is one of the first comfortable wearable items. The oversized length and cozy fleece mimic the function and feel of a blanket, while the sleeves allow wearers to accomplish everyday tasks without leaving the warmth. It also has two pockets to hold a phone or remote control.

