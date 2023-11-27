Get stocking stuffers for everyone on Amazon today

There’s no better day to get stocking stuffers than Cyber Monday. The deep discounts on Amazon and other online retailers seems tailor-made for small, cute, handy or practical little gifts that go a long way. We think these twenty items are excellent and affordable ways to remind friends, relatives and loved ones you’re thinking about them this holiday season. They’re the ideal “extra” gift your loved one didn’t know they wanted but will be delighted to receive.

Stocking stuffers for adults

From the stylish to the silly, for travelers and bookworms, these picks are primed to please this Cyber Monday.

Brew fresh, clean-tasting coffee in seconds with the original Aeropress portable coffee press. The BestReviews Testing Lab calls the device ingenious, as it lets you brew up to 10 ounces of coffee in around 10 seconds wherever you have access to hot water. Once you’re done, twist the filter cap off and push the used grounds into the trash, no muss, no fuss.

Serve your next cheese plate or charcuterie board in style with these exquisite knives from Zwilling. You get a broad-bladed knife for spreading soft cheeses like Brie, a forked knife for slicing and serving medium cheeses, and a sharp, pointed knife for slivering hard cheeses. Crafted out of seamless stainless steel, these knives are sure to make an impression.

These cute and elegant mushroom lamps add both style and whimsy to your bedroom, lounge or anywhere else you’d want to put them. Cordless and rechargeable, they can go anywhere and add a gentle, warm glow. Change their light color with a touch.

This feline pair adds delight to your kitchen or table. Fill the blue kitty with pepper and the yellow one with salt, or switch them around if you feel like it. Made of painted ceramic with well-fitting stoppers, they make an excellent stocking stuffer for the cat fanciers in your life.

With these Kasa smart plugs you can say goodbye to groping behind shelves or tables all the time, especially if you’re putting up holiday lights and don’t want to think about unplugging and replugging cords every evening. These models are compatible not just with Alexa and Google Assistant but also with Apple HomeKit and Siri.

A popular pick this season, these compact, rechargeable USB book lights are a must for late-night readers and travelers. Forget the twisty goosenecks of your current book lights and enjoy the directed glow of these 4 x 3 inch lights that stow neatly away.

Why spend extra, even on Cyber Monday, for AirTag holders that cost an arm and a leg? This AirTag holder case comes with a carabiner clip that attaches to keychains, luggage, your pet’s collar, or anything else you need to travel with.

Do you know a person who loves to pick up a banana, hold it to their ear and pretend it’s a phone? Are you that person? Either way, you simply must get this handset, which pairs to any smartphone or device via Bluetooth and can also be used as a speaker.

Stocking stuffers for kids

Grab a great deal on a stocking stuffer for your kids with these picks we think they’ll enjoy.

Kids’ ears need protection even more than adults’ do. These kids’ headphones from Belkin offer wireless Bluetooth connections to any audio source but are designed to cut off any noises higher than 85 decibels to protect your child’s hearing. With built-in mics, they’re available in pink, blue, black and white.

Entrancing and challenging, the Shashibo Shape-Shifting Box uses 36 magnets to morph into over 70 shapes. Your child won’t quickly get tired of finding out what this brain-stimulating sensory puzzle can do in their hands. Get more than one and discover even more amazing possibilities.

Sometimes you feel like a happy octopus, sometimes you don’t. Now the whole world can know the mood of the day, or at least of the octopus in question, with the TeeTurtle reversible octopus plushie, that’s the size of your fist and can turn inside-out with a simple push.

Tegu Pocket Pouch Magnetic Wooden Block Set

We love this simple but fun set of four wooden blocks and panels that have magnets inside. Their rounded edges and wooden construction make them ideal for even very young children, and the magnets add a contemporary touch to their age-old charm. The attractive pouch is a plus.

Your peace and quiet may not thank you, but your kids will, when you get them this colorful microphone that can hook up to any Bluetooth source and play music through its built-in speakers. It comes pre-loaded with 15 nursery rhymes too.

Beauty stocking stuffers

We think these picks for health and beauty are some of the best deals you can indulge in for yourself or others this Cyber Monday.

You always need more scrunchies. Save this Cyber Monday on this pack of Kitsch scrunchies in soft and supple velvet. They fit all kinds of hair and are designed to be ouchless with metal-free construction, and they’re from a woman-owned company too.

Treat yourself and up your makeup game with this set of five makeup sponges from BEAKEY. They’re latex-free and cruelty-free and work wet or dry. The pointy end is great for detail work, while the rounded end is ideal for blending.

This gua sha and roller set allows you to gently massage your face with the cool touch of jade. The double-headed roller soothes facial muscles while the gua sha contours your jawline and minimizes fine lines.

Hide skin blemishes with fun and attitude with these pimple patches. These hydrocolloid patches absorb fluids from pimples and other acne, letting your skin heal while adding a hit of personality and adorable flair. They’re vegan, cruelty-free and safe on all skin types.

We love this dry shampoo for both women and men as a great on-the-go solution for cleaner hair. This starch-based dry shampoo absorbs oils and odors while releasing a clean scent that lets you go longer between washings. Save yourself from too-frequent hair washings with this handy dry shampoo.

