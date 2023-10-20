There’s still time to get a costume delivered if you act fast

If you haven’t purchased your Halloween costume yet, what are you waiting for? Halloween is just over a week away, and procrastinating any longer means you may end up with a costume that won’t arrive in time. Luckily, if you act right now, there are still plenty of costumes on Amazon that (thanks to Prime and fast delivery) will almost certainly arrive in time.

From dinosaurs to plague doctors, Amazon has a wide variety of costumes and depending on where you live, two-day, one-day or even overnight delivery may be available.

Shop this article: KOOY Inflatable Rooster Costume, Leg Avenue Women’s Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume, Kangaroo Bumble Bee Costume

10 last-minute costumes you still have time to order from Amazon

KOOY Inflatable Rooster Costume

This inflatable costume couldn’t be simpler. Just step in, blow it up, tighten the drawstring and look like you’re riding a rooster into your Halloween party or trick-or-treating event. It requires batteries or a power bank, which aren’t included, but that’s a small price for such a low-effort costume that’s sure to have people talking.

Leg Avenue Women’s Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Be someone’s Maverick (or Goose) in this “Top Gun” mini-dress, made from cotton with a zipper closure for maximum comfort. It even comes with interchangeable name badges. Reviewers say it runs small, so consider ordering a size up.

Kangaroo Bumble Bee Costume

This adorable costume kit has everything you need to transform into a bee: a yellow-and-black striped tunic with attached wings and a hood with antennae. Just add leggings, and you’re ready to go.

Silver Lilly Adult Onesie Halloween Costume

This oversized unisex onesie comes in all sorts of animal prints, so you can basically wear pajamas and call it a Halloween costume — any cozy adult’s dream. Whether you choose the giraffe, chicken or cow, you’ll be the most comfortable person at any party.

Nicexx Plague Doctor Mask Costume

Is it too soon to wear a plague doctor costume? This six-piece set includes a hat, black robe, wooden cross necklace, faux leather gloves, scepter and dramatic, realistic plague mask.

FOCUSOUL Adult Men Red and White Striped Tee Shirt Glasses Hat Outfit

Licensing restrictions prevent the listing from calling this costume what it is: Waldo. It includes a red-and-white striped shirt, matching beanie, and Waldo’s horn-rimmed glasses.

Rubie’s Adult Original T-REX Inflatable Costume

Remember those inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes that were everywhere on social media five years ago? Well, you can still get one in time for Halloween. You won’t be on trend, but you’ll have a costume. You’re welcome.

Colorful House Women Wicked Witch Costume

Sometimes, you just need to go with a classic. And nothing goes better with Halloween than a witch costume. This black and purple dress features spiderweb detailing and bat-wing sleeves. It also comes with a matching witch’s hat.

DICKIS Purple Grimace Halloween Costume

Want a trendy costume this year? It’s not too late to order this Grimace costume, which is sure to be one of the most popular looks this Halloween.

Spooktacular Creations Taco Costume

Tacos never go out of style. This taco costume is a one-piece and one-size-fits-all — and sure to be a hit at any party.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.