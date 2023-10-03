Cast a spell this Halloween with these witch makeup tips

Spooky, cute, mysterious, elegant: dressing as a witch for Halloween is a classic for a reason. Whether you’re painting your face green, adding warts or going for a glitter-dusted good-witch look, there’s no wrong way to create witch makeup. Brew a new twist on the classic Halloween costume with these witch makeup ideas.

Witch makeup ideas

Wicked witch makeup

Using a foundation brush, generously apply green face paint to cover your face and neck completely. Use a damp makeup sponge to blend it out. If you want more dimension, mix a little black and white eyeshadow into a small amount of green face paint to create contour and highlighting shades.

Fill in your brows with black and add a dramatic smoky eye in black and dark green. Finish with black lipstick. You can also use green eyeshadow for touch-ups, concealer or highlighter.

Scary witch makeup

For a spookier look, use black or gray eyeshadow to create an exaggerated cheek contour. For the eyes, use black and pink shades to do a blown-out smoky eye and add veins or cracked-skin effects using a thin liner brush. Add the same designs around your mouth after applying black or gray lipstick.

Cute witch makeup

If your Halloween vibe is more whimsical than wicked, pair a vampy lipstick with sparkly eyeshadow in orange, purple or green. Play with pops of color in the inner corner of your eye. Add a bright blush and plenty of highlighter. Draw on freckles or add crystal face jewels to complete this sweet look.

Easy witch makeup

If you know how to do a smoky eye, you can be a witch for Halloween. Use cool-toned black and gray eyeshadow shades to blend out a dark smoky eye, then apply a dark sparkly silver to the middle of your lid. Finish the eye look with black liquid eyeliner and use the same eyeliner to draw on small, spooky decals at the outer corner of your eye.

Witch makeup tips

Don’t skip the primer. Eye and face primers will help your look last all night without running or smudging. Finish with a setting spray or powder.

Draw on spiderwebs, wings or moons using a liquid eyeliner. If you don’t trust your art skills, try a pack of spooky makeup stickers or fake tattoos instead.

Take a classic black lip up a notch and match it to your costume by layering and blending your black lipstick with dark red lipstick or even a shimmery lip-safe eyeshadow.

Try a pair of false eyelashes for added drama. Apply them as your final step.

Play with the shape of your lips to add to your costume’s supernatural effect. Shade the outer edges with a dark lip liner and fill the center of your lips with a color that corresponds to your costume. Blend with a lip brush.

What you need to buy for witch makeup

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Thrill Seeker

If you only wear black lipstick for Halloween, try an affordable option such as this long-wearing liquid lipstick. It’s transfer- and smudge-resistant for up to 16 hours.

KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick in Black Briar

This black liquid lipstick is a lighter-weight, more comfortable reformulation of the brand’s cult favorite Everlasting liquid lipstick in the shade Witches. Raspberry leaf extract helps it feel nourishing and comfortable.

Mac Satin Lipstick in Cyber

If black isn’t your shade, consider this deep, satin-finish purple. The comfortable, creamy formula offers buildable coverage and rich pigmentation.

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush & Sponge Set

This set contains everything you need to apply and buff out the face paint, apply eyeshadow and dust on setting powder. It comes with four aluminum-handled synthetic brushes and a makeup sponge.

Rubie’s Hollywood Makeup Kit

If you don’t mind a bit of a learning curve, this special-effects makeup kit includes everything you need to do witch makeup. It comes with fake blood, fake skin, hair color and more.

Mehron Makeup CreamBlend Body Paint Stick in Green

Achieve a classic green complexion with this easy-to-blend makeup stick. The formula is infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help your skin feel hydrated and comfortable.

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

Featuring warm golds and browns with green accents, this palette is a great choice for fall looks beyond Halloween makeup. The 12 shades are vegan and come in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes.

