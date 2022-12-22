With just a few days left for gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, it’s easy to stress if you aren’t finished with your shopping. However, there’s no need to panic, because epic gifts are still available.

To help you with your last-minute shopping, BestReviews has put together a roundup of popular products at amazing prices. Whether you are looking for a treadmill for a fitness buff, a Keurig machine for the coffee lover in your life or a cozy pet bed for your four-legged friend, keep reading to find these gifts and much more.

16 best gifts to shop today

HP Chromebook 11a

Powered by the user-friendly Chrome operating system, a Chromebook is an outstanding device for work and play. This affordable model by HP is speedy, easy to set up and gets long battery life. Its lightweight design makes it easy to stash in a bag and go.

Sold by HP

XTerra Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill

Cold, wintery weather doesn’t have to stop the fitness enthusiast on your list from keeping fit, because XTerra’s TRX3500 Folding Treadmill makes it possible to stay active indoors. Speeds up to 12 miles per hour provide workouts for all fitness levels. A large screen and Bluetooth connectivity are ideal for gaining motivation via popular fitness apps.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker

Withs lots of moving parts, colorful components and fun songs and sounds, little ones can’t get enough of the Stroll & Discover Activity Walker. It plays more than 100 sounds and even lights up. More than just fun, it also promotes hand-and-eye coordination.

Sold by Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

This Legend of Zelda game is full of surprises and challenges along with awesome graphics that will keep any avid gamer enthralled for hours. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer for the Nintendo Switch fan on your holiday shopping list.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker

This single-serve coffee maker by Keurig delivers MultiStream technology that brings out robust flavor in every brew. Three temperature settings and three brew strength options make it possible to customize any coffee beverage, while a 78-ounce reservoir brews up to nine cups with each fill.

Sold by Kohl’s

Husky Mechanics Tool Set

For the automobile enthusiast who loves to work on their own vehicle, this tool kit is an essential gift. It’s well stocked with 270 useful pieces, including 14 wrenches, three ratchets, 148 sockets and 105 additional accessories. What’s more, it comes with a tough storage chest to keep the items organized, plus a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Pet Cuddle Cushion Pet Bed

This cozy pet bed is made for nap time, thanks to its soft cushion and built-in heater. What’s more, it can be used without the heater so it’s versatile for year-round napping.

Sold by Amazon

Carter’s Baby Girl’s Quilted Heart Pram

Baby will be warm and snuggly in this cozy pram made of a quilted material with a soft fleece lining. The cute heart pattern makes it as cute as it is practical for an adorable look on outings in cold weather.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: “The Mandalorian”

The “Star Wars” fan in your life will love this Funko character that depicts Din Djarin, better known as Mando, from “The Mandalorian.” It comes packaged in a display box for the collector who likes to showcase their prized “Star Wars” items.

Sold by Amazon

Chi Glitz 1-Inch Digital Ceramic Flat Iron

The Glitz Flat Iron creates sleek styles without damaging tresses because it’s powered by ceramic and tourmaline technology that locks in moisture while reducing frizz. It heats up quickly and has variable temperature settings, which makes it easy to create beautiful styles.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Boy’s Rugged Ridge III Sherpa Half Zip Pullover

Columbia’s Ridge III Pullover for boys is stylish and warm, thanks to Sherpa material that looks good and keeps kids warm. The kangaroo pocket offers ample space for quick hand warmups. Choose from three color options and five sizes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch

Don’t let the sleek design fool you — the Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch is packed with possibilities. It tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, has built-in GPS and offers more than 20 apps for taking fitness goals to the next level. Long battery life keeps up with active lifestyles.

Sold by Amazon

Smartykat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy

Your inquisitive feline will spend hours pouncing on this concealed toy that will bring out their playful side. Variable speed control lets you set the pace to keep your cat intrigued.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Did you know that there’s a new Kindle made especially for kids? The kid-friendly device offers access to thousands of titles kids love. It also includes a protective cover and gets exceptionally long battery life for young reading enthusiasts on the go.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor

This food processor may be compact, but it still impresses with its ability to perform meal-prep tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful motor and three versatile speed settings. Cleanup is a snap, too, as the one-click system is almost effortless to disassemble and clean.

Sold by Kohl’s

Hoover PowerScrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner

Whether you want to give the gift of clean or treat yourself to a machine that will come in handy for holiday carpet cleaning, the Hoover PowerScrub is a great choice. Not only does it deliver powerful suction for removing stubborn messes, it also boasts HeatForce technology that helps dry your carpet after steam cleanings.

Sold by Home Depot

