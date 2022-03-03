Which Halloween underwear for women are best?

Looking for a new way to show off your Halloween spirit this spooky season? Try wearing some fun Halloween underwear to celebrate the holiday. Halloween underwear for women comes in all styles. There are thongs with images of ghosts and boy shorts with cute trick-or-treat patterns. For a humorous and affordable pair, check out the NYStash Skeleton Hands Panties. These feature skeleton hands grabbing some “boo”-ty.

With so many pairs out there to choose from, it can be difficult to pick. When selecting the right pair, it is important to think of sizing, style and age appropriateness. These considerations can help narrow the field and ensure you get the best Halloween underwear for you.

What to know before you buy Halloween underwear for women

Sizing

When buying Halloween underwear online, it is important to check the manufacturer’s sizing chart. You can usually find this chart on the product description page. It is helpful to take your hip measurements beforehand so that you have them ready to go when you shop. You can also measure the length of the waistband on a pair of underwear that fits you. Oftentimes, reviews by other shoppers can give you a good idea of whether the sizing runs small or large.

Style

There are many styles when it comes to women’s underwear. While this is mostly a matter of preference, there are some styles that work better for certain clothes. Thongs are an obvious choice if you are trying to avoid panty lines in your yoga pants or leggings. If you are looking for more coverage, boy shorts or briefs work well and are comfortable. Other common styles are bikinis and hipsters.

Age appropriateness

When shopping for women’s Halloween underwear, be mindful of the age appropriateness of the garment. Many of these panties feature phrases that are firmly in the category of adult humor and often make sexual innuendo.

What to look for in quality Halloween underwear for women

Individual or set

You can purchase Halloween underwear individually or in a set. Buying a set will get you the best bang for your buck. Sets often have three pairs of panties for the price of one. However, sets limit your options because you can’t choose which designs come in each set. You’ll spend more money buying individual pairs, but you’ll have many more design options, like frills or lace.

Classic Halloween patterns

There are many cute pairs of panties that feature classic Halloween characters and designs. You can find underwear with bats, ghosts, pumpkins and candy. These come in all different styles and fabrics.

Humor

Want to add some laughs to your day? Then look for some funny Halloween underwear. There are lots of different Halloween underwear that feature humor in their design. Many use Halloween puns or amusing imagery. These jokes range from appropriate for all ages to very adult. These can make a great holiday gift for your romantic partner.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween underwear for women

If you buy your underwear in a set, you can expect to spend from $6 to $10 per pair. Purchasing individually, expect to pay $10 to $30.

Halloween underwear for women FAQ

What is the best underwear fabric?

A: Mayo Clinic recommends underwear made of cotton to promote vaginal health because it breathes well. However, you should not wear cotton for vigorous exercise, as it retains moisture. This can make your underwear extremely uncomfortable and irritating. For activities where you will be sweating a lot, try a synthetic material instead.

What’s the best way to wash my underwear?

A: Wash your underwear in hot water with half the amount of detergent you’d normally use. You can dry your underwear normally. Hand washing is not recommended for underwear.

What are the best Halloween underwear for women to buy?

Top Halloween underwear for women

NYStash Skeleton Hands Panties

What you need to know: These humorous Halloween panties are a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the funny Halloween imagery printed across the backside of these panties. Made from cotton and spandex, these panties will hug your body. The satin trim on the waistband makes for a comfortable fit.

What you should consider: The sizing on these panties is approximate, and the seller recommends measuring a pair of panties that fits you for comparison before ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Halloween underwear for women for the money

DijonAnnDesigns Halloween Thongs

What you need to know: This three-pack of thongs has fun Halloween designs.

What you’ll love: These panties have the bold designs of a jack-o’-lantern, glowing eyes and a ghost. The high-quality fabric makes these panties soft and comfortable, and they are machine washable.

What you should consider: Not everyone finds thong underwear comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Pashmama Trick or Treat Panties

What you need to know: These adorable trick-or-treat panties will make your butt look great.

What you’ll love: The pattern and coloring on these undies is super cute. The bikini style is flattering and comfortable, and the fabric has a light stretchiness.

What you should consider: The price is expensive for one pair of panties.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

