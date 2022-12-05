While Black Friday is known for having deep discounts, keep an eye out for sales on top toys throughout the entire holiday season.

Plenty to choose from

If your little one has already handed you their mile-long wish list or circled every item in the Christmas catalog, you’re not alone. While kids aren’t shy about telling you what they want, the hard part is remembering every toy commercial or sorting through hundreds of items on a list. Squishmallows, Legos and Barbie dolls are just a few of the year’s hottest toys. So, if you have a little one on your shopping list this year, here are over 100 trendy toys to shop for during the 2022 holiday season.

In this article: Squishmallows Official 8-Inch Plush Mystery Box, Magna-Tiles Arctic Animals 25-Piece Set and Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

For outdoor play

Kan Jam Disc Toss

What started off as a small grassroots activity has exploded into a wildly popular outdoor game. The premise is simple: you set up two cans apart from each other and take turns trying to land a disc within the cans.

Amazon Basics Ladder Toss

This all-ages backyard game is a simple activity but a classic one, as players take turns trying to land bolas on a rung. The setup is simple and the included carrying case makes it easy to store and transport.

Molkky

This simple outdoor Scandinavian game is growing in popularity in North America. It blends ring toss with lawn bowling, and competing one-on-one or in teams, players vie to knock down numbered pins with a wooden cylinder.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set

This game is found frequently at backyard parties, tailgating events and outdoor picnics, in part because it’s so simple and engaging. All that’s required is tossing a beanbag into the open hole on the board, but be aware â€” it’s harder than it looks.

GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower

While the smaller tabletop version of this game is known by another name, this large, outdoor edition of the toppling tower allows for bigger stakes and heightened drama.

Juegoal Yard Pong

This comprehensive outdoor pong set allows for a lot of different versions of the ball-throwing game to be played. Cups can be set up on the ground or a table, and while there are several color options available, the glow-in-the-dark version provides nighttime fun.

Spikeball Pro Kit

For those seeking a more engaging outdoor activity, Spikeball requires dexterity, agility and endurance. It can be set up on the grass or beach, as two pairs of players maneuver the ball onto the net to get past their opponent to win.

Franklin Sports Throw ‘N Stick Toss + Catch Game

Ideal for younger kids who are starting to develop their throwing and catching abilities, this toss game features paddles with Velcro to secure the ball. It comes at a low price and is ready to enjoy right out of the box.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Volleyball and Badminton Set

The versatile set welcomes those who enjoy both outdoor volleyball and badminton. The set includes racquets, birdies, a volleyball, nets and a carrying case to take to the yard, park or beach.

NomNom Toys Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Darts

This simple toss game is geared for younger kids with soft, durable materials and easy setup. It’s suitable for the yard or the beach, and the lawn darts glow in the dark, welcoming play once the sun goes down.

For Lego fans

Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor

Featuring one of the most popular Avengers, this Marvel Lego set showcases Iron Man’s famous hall of suits. The kid-size set includes five minifigs as well as a large mech suit.

Lego Icons Succulents

For those who want to enjoy building a set that fits into a more adult home, this stunning and inventive Lego build comes together as several succulents. At 771 pieces, it takes patience; upon completion, it can be proudly displayed.

Lego Icons Back to the Future Time Machine

A faithful recreation of one of the most iconic cars in movie history, this intricate set features the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” It comes with Doc and Marty minifigs, as well as a plaque to display.

Lego Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent Calendar

A favorite annual Lego release, the Marvel Advent calendar this year focuses on the interstellar Guardians of the Galaxy. Expect plenty of Christmas-themed minifigs as well as some small, creative builds.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter

For younger “Star Wars” fans, this “Star Wars” Lego set creates a dynamic ship and three minifigs for interactive fun. It boasts a movable cockpit as well as blasters that fire projectiles. You can even break the code and remove a Mandalorian’s helmet.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger

For ages 9 and up, this colorful build comes from the Creator series, which offers three designs made from the same Lego blocks. With over 700 pieces, choose between a tiger, fish and raccoon.

Lego City Great Vehicles Mobile Crane

This simpler set featuring a crane appeals to younger builders from age 7. As part of the City series, it includes two minifigs and allows for interactive play.

Lego Ideas Seinfeld

This set faithfully recreates the main setting of one of the best comedies of all time in “Seinfeld.” The subject matter and high piece count make this for teens and adults. There are five minifigs to position within as well.

Lego Technic McLaren Senna

For the car fan in your life, this build as part of the interactive Technic series features a realistic McLaren with plenty of movable elements. The end result can be played with or put on display.

Lego Friends Pet Adoption Cafe

This set is part of the ongoing Lego Friends series set in Heartlake City. Geared to younger builders who enjoy stories, it boasts two mini-dolls and several adorable pets that need loving homes.

For gamers

Meta Quest 2

For those seeking an upgrade to their gaming, give this latest version of the Oculus virtual reality set. The new headset is light, comfortable and provides stunning visuals.

God of War Ragnarok

The much-anticipated sequel to God of War is finally here, as gamers can experience a new journey with Kratos and his son. There are sure to be colorful realms filled, mythical creatures and a fair amount of blood.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Another notable new release, the latest adventures of Mario find beloved Nintendo characters exploring fun new worlds in this strategy game. There’s high replay value with side quests, secrets and tactical battles.

Call of War: Modern Warfare 2

One of the more enduring video game franchises, the latest edition of Call of Duty was just released, with more first-person action set in the present day. Familiar characters return to face new threats amid thrilling sequences fans have come to expect from this series.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

This headset provides comprehensive surround sound for dedicated gamers seeking to immerse themselves in their virtual worlds. It comes from a trusted brand in gaming and is offered in various colors.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Though a few years old, the handheld Nintendo Switch continues to be a popular console for gamers of all ages. The latest model comes with a high-quality OLED screen, providing vivid detail and stunning contrast.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller

Gift an extra Xbox controller for local coop and multiplayer gaming. This reliable controller comes in several designs and colors and is also useful as a backup for serious gamers.

PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

While it still may be difficult to get your hands on immediately, this PS5 bundle will bring joy to anyone who’s been patiently waiting for the next gen console. Play right out of the box with the open world adventure Horizon Forbidden West.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection

This collection for Switch is terrific for older gamers nostalgically pining for retro titles. It includes over a dozen old TMNT games, including the classic arcade adventure.

Gotham Knights

This new release finds action and mystery in Gotham following the death of Batman. For those who enjoyed the Arkham series, this similarly styled game features Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin fighting for justice.

Dolls, action figures and imaginative play

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set

Kids will have a blast with this interactive kitchen set. When they push the button on Cakey’s stand and turn the stove knobs, kids can hear over 20 sounds, including cooking noises, music and phrases. It stands over 3 feet tall and comes with all kitchen necessities.

Squishmallows Official 8-Inch Plush Mystery Box

Squishmallows may be the hottest toys this season, and this mystery box is for anyone who wants a little surprise. While the box contains three randomly chosen styles, they’ll all be 8 inches and feature that super-soft marshmallow texture that everyone loves to cuddle.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

Magic Mixies crystal balls are a top seller this season, so be sure to grab it while you can. With an interactive light-up wand, kids can perform real magic to create an adorable fortune-telling pet. Plus, the process can be repeated again and again.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise with Guinea Pig and Hutch

Instead of buying a real guinea pig, fascinate little ones with this mama that magically has three babies. Kids can put Mama in her hutch overnight and be surprised when they wake up to a new guinea pig baby to nurture and love.

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll

Kids who never miss an episode of CoComelon will love this musical JJ doll, whoâ€™s one of the main characters. It’s made of soft plush perfect for cuddling. Plus, the doll plays a variety of sounds, phrases and songs from the show.

Barbie Doll Cutie Reveal Llama Fantasy Series Doll

Surprise toys are trending this year, and this Barbie doll features a ton of surprises when opened. The doll inside a plush llama costume is revealed after the soft costume head is lifted. It includes clothes, a pet and accessories.

STEM toys

Magna-Tiles Arctic Animals 25-Piece Set

In addition to receiving geometric shapes that stick together with a magnet, this set also includes brand-new magnetic arctic animals, including a penguin, seal, whale, mama polar bear and baby polar bear. This screen-free toy encourages critical thinking skills and is a STEM toy.

Ruko 1088 Smart Robot

This smart robot is controlled with a remote, smartphone or voice. It can be programmed with up to 200 actions, including facial expressions, gymnastics, telling a story, playing music or even having a dance party. The robot runs for 100 minutes on a full charge.

Magformers Vehicle Wow Set

With this versatile Magformer set, kids can create their own designs or follow the included activity cards. The set comes with various geometric pieces and wheels on an axle to make a variety of vehicles. Plus, all the parts contain magnets that will never reject another piece.

National Geographic Geode STEM Kit

Discover crystal treasure with this kit by breaking open one of the hand-selected geodes. They vary in size from a ping-pong ball to a tennis ball, so you never know what you’ll get. It also comes with a full-color learning guide.

Gskyer Telescope For Kids

View the moon and other planets up close with this beginner telescope. It comes with everything a budding astronomer needs, including a tripod, two eyepieces, a finder scope, a Barlow lens, a Bluetooth remote and a carrying bag.

Kid K’NEX Oodles of Pals Building Set

This building set is suitable for all ages and is made for encouraging toddlers and young minds. It comes with 116 flexible parts and pieces that allow young builders to build and create anything they can imagine.

Games

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Game

Combine challenging mind puzzles, STEM learning and endless fun in one game. It features challenges that build spatial reasoning skills and encourages young engineers to build a working maze.

UNO Family Card Game

The classic card game of Uno is back with family in mind, and it comes in a sturdy tin that’s convenient for travel. It comes with 112 cards and customizable wild cards that add a little twist.

Exploding Kittens Card Game

This game only takes two minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play, making it an easy choice for family game nights or when friends come to visit. It’s a combination of Uno and roulette, except there are goats, magical enchiladas and killer kittens.

Hasbro Connect 4 Strategy Board Game

While Connect 4 is a nostalgic game that’s been played for decades, this one features a slight twist for additional strategy. In addition to red and yellow discs, this game also comes with blue discs that block an opponent’s path and lift other discs higher.

Exploding Kittens Throw Throw Burrito

This is the world’s first dodgeball card game. The goal of the game is to collect matching sets of cards faster than your opponents while simultaneously ducking, dodging and throwing squishy airborne burritos. It comes with two foam burritos, burrito bruise patches and fear me badges.

What Do You Meme? Family Edition

This repurposed meme game is now appropriate for family-friendly game nights. It comes with 300 caption cards and 65 photo cards that allow players to choose the best meme.

Contributing authors: Bre Richey and Anthony Marcusa

