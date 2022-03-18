Which red maxi dress is best?

Getting dressed in the morning can be a breeze when you slip on a maxi dress. Maxi dresses are long, flowing dresses that are typically fitted at the top with a loose-flowing skirt. While maxi dresses offer a casual boho or beachy look, buying a red one can elevate the style.

A red maxi dress is perfect for parties, date nights or photo shoots. Plus, maxi dresses are oh-so-comfortable so you may find yourself living in yours. For an empire-waisted maxi dress, I2CRAZY Women’s Summer Casual Maxi is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a red maxi dress

How to wear a maxi dress

Maxi dresses can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Maxi dresses are popular resort wear and pair well with Dolce Vita or Tory Burch sandals for poolside lounging or summer activities. To wear a maxi dress to work, accessorize with a belt, ankle boots and blazer. For evenings out, slip on stiletto sandals or wedges.

Color

Red is a standout color. However, some shades of red are bolder than others. For a more subtle shade, select a red wine or burgundy. True red maxi dresses offer an eye-catching bright look and don’t require much accessorizing. Red maxi dresses match with black, white, silver or gold quite easily.

Cut

Maxi dresses come in a variety of cuts. While all maxis are long and flowing, some are more fitted than others. Empire-waist maxi dresses are fitted just below the bust and flow out from there for a vintage look. V-waist maxis have a fitted bodice that extends the natural waistline and offers another classic style. Fit-and-flare maxis are tailored at the natural waistline and then flare out into a full skirt, accentuating the waist. Tunic-style and A-line maxis offer little to no tailoring and the most relaxed, loosest fit.

Material

The most breathable fabric for maxi dresses is 100% cotton or cotton-spandex jersey knit, which is stretchy. These lightweight materials are ideal for wear in warmer weather. For a more formal maxi dress, one you can wear to the office or a night out, choose a rayon material. This material is also easier to care for than cotton, is more durable and doesn’t shrink. But it’s not as breathable. Silk maxi dresses are the dressiest material and offer added luxury, at a higher price tag.

What to look for in a quality red maxi dress

Sleeves

Maxi dresses can feature long sleeves, three-quarter sleeves, short sleeves or no sleeves at all. A long-sleeved red maxi is great for the office or for settings that call for more modesty. Sleeves also add warmth. Short-sleeved maxi dresses offer a more casual look. Sleeveless maxi dresses can feature thick straps or spaghetti straps. There are also halter and strapless maxi dresses, which expose the back and shoulders.

Neckline

Maxi dresses also come with a variety of necklines from high necks to plunging. Mock neck and halter maxis feature the highest neckline. Crew neck and cowl necks offer modest necklines. Scoop, V-neck, off-the-shoulder and plunging necklines expose the most skin.

Back

Be sure to also consider the back of a maxi dress as some cuts plunge down in a low-back style. Open-back maxis feature thin straps for a strappy look. Both low-back and open-back styles don’t work well with regular bras, so you may want to look into no-show bra alternatives like petals or pasties.

Pockets

An underlooked feature in dresses are pockets. Maxi dresses with pockets can offer both comfort and function. Look for pockets deep enough to hold the essentials to go purseless on a carefree summer’s day.

How much you can expect to spend on a red maxi dress

Red maxi dresses start at $25 and can cost upward of $150.

Red maxi dress FAQ

How are maxi dresses sized?

A. Maxi dresses come in women’s sizes xx-small to 3X. Not all brands carry an inclusive range of sizes, however. It’s also important to check the length of a maxi dress because the flowy style is designed to be long, but you also don’t want to be tripping over your hemline.

Are maxi dresses belted?

A. Typically maxi dresses do not come with a belt. The style is meant to be loose and relaxed. However, you can find some maxi dresses with tie belts, or you can add your own for added structure and formality.

What are the best red maxi dresses to buy?

Top red maxi dress

I2CRAZY Women’s Summer Casual Maxi Dress

What you need to know: A short-sleeved red maxi dress that features a flattering empire waist.

What you’ll love: This casual maxi is made of stretchy material that flows straight, unlike full-skirted maxis. The empire waist can hide tummy fat. The length flows to the ground. It also comes in a darker wine red.

What you should consider: The fabric is thin and a bit see-through. It may not fit busty figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red maxi dress for the money

Amoretu Women’s Casual Long-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

What you need to know: An eye-catching red maxi dress that works for most body types.

What you’ll love: The unique off-the-shoulder style stays off the shoulder and doesn’t ride up. The flowy dress is perfect for maternity or engagement shoots. Wearers love the discreet side pockets. The material is soft and comfortable.

What you should consider: The dress runs long and some consumers have to shorten it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Milumia Women’s V-Neck Half-Sleeve Split Flowy Maxi Dress

What you need to know: A button-up style red maxi that’s classy and extra flowy.

What you’ll love: The front split hem adds an extra dimension of flow and flirt. The style is versatile and can be worn to the beach or out to dinner. The three-quarter length sleeves and button front add modesty. In addition to red, it also comes in burgundy.

What you should consider: The material arrives wrinkled but steams out easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.