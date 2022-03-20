Which TV wall mount is best?

Most modern flat-screen TVs don’t include a mount, so if you want to install the TV on a wall, you will need to purchase one separately. There are several designs to choose from, depending on your needs. Some are fixed in one position, whereas others are highly adjustable.

To avoid damage, it is imperative that a wall mount has the correct weight capacity and mounting configuration for the TV it will hold. An excellent choice is the VideoSecu Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount. It is available in several different sizes for televisions up to 88 inches. It can extend 14 inches from the wall and includes all the necessary hardware for installation. Alternatively, depending on the TV size, there are many other wall mounts worthy of consideration.

What to know before you buy a TV wall mount

Types of wall mounts

First and foremost, buyers need to decide what they are looking for in a wall mount. Some are just simple fixed brackets that mount the television flush to the wall, whereas others allow the TV to tilt up and down or pivot left and right. The most versatile mounts have an articulating arm that can extend from the wall, allowing the TV to be viewed from various different positions around the room.

Size

Modern flat-screen TVs are slim and relatively lightweight, and therefore the mount doesn’t need to be excessively large. Buyers should always check the manufacturer’s maximum weight limit against the model of TV to be sure the mount has a sufficient weight capacity.

Mounting holes

Another key factor is the mounting hole pattern. Many TVs and mounts use standardized VESA sizings, but some do not. For this reason, it is important to measure the distance between the four holes on the back of the television before purchasing a wall mount.

What to look for in a quality TV wall mount

Material and construction

A wall mount, especially one that can extend from the wall, needs to be durable to prevent accidents and damage. High-gauge steel is a common choice for mounts for heavier televisions. Additionally, If the mount extends, then a model with twin arms will spread the weight more evenly and keep the TV stable.

Installation

It is imperative that the mount be installed securely on the wall. If you intend to mount the bracket on drywall then make sure at least two of the fasteners are screwed into a stud. On solid walls, standard rawl plugs and fasteners should be sufficient.

Cables

Before attaching the television to the mount, connect all the relevant cables to the ports on the back of the TV, as this can often be quite difficult once the TV is mounted. Also worth noting, some wall mounts incorporate a cable management system that keeps them neatly together and out of sight.

How much you can expect to spend on a TV wall mount

A fixed mount is usually the cheapest, and for these models there are many options under $50. Buyers seeking a mount durable enough for a large TV with extendable arms should expect to pay between $50 and $150.

TV wall mount FAQ

What is the correct height for a TV wall mount?

A. As a rule of thumb, the larger the TV, the higher on the wall it should be mounted. Accepted guidance is that a 42-inch television should be mounted at 56 inches from the floor to the TV center, and a 70 -inch TV should be about 67 inches from the floor to center.

Can a TV wall mount be used inside a cabinet?

A. There are lots of different ways to configure a wall mount. If the cabinet is made from solid material, then it shouldn’t be a problem. Alternatively, a good-quality cabinet maker can strengthen your furniture to prevent accidents.

I have an old TV. Will it fit a modern TV mount?

A. Most modern wall mounts can accept a wide variety of flat-screen TVs, even older ones. However, old televisions tend to be quite heavy, so be sure to check the weight capacity and mount hole configuration of the bracket first.

What are the best TV wall mounts to buy?

Top TV wall mount

VideoSecu Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount

What you need to know: This heavy-duty bracket is made from high-gauge steel and extends 14 inches from the wall.

What you’ll love: It has several different mounting points for different-size televisions and a 125-pound capacity. It includes an HDMI cable.

What you should consider: The mounting bracket will be visible with screens of less than 37 inches diagonal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TV wall mount for the money

Yes4All Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket

What you need to know: This fixed bracket has a low profile and sits just 1.5 inches from the wall.

What you’ll love: It is suitable for most 20-to-47-inch TVs. The viewing angle can be tilted up to 15 degrees, the mount has a quick release for easy removal.

What you should consider: The supplied wall anchors are not the best quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mount-It! Long-Extension TV Mount

What you need to know: Ideal for large, heavy televisions, this mount can accept up to a 90-inch TV and has a 176-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It can tilt and swivel and has a 36-inch extension. It sits at just over 3 inches from the wall when fully retracted and has a cable management system to keep everything tidy.

What you should consider: It is too big for televisions under 50 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

