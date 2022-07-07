Which NordicTrack treadmills are best?

A practically endless array of fitness equipment companies might claim to make the best treadmill, but given its long-standing reputation for quality, NordicTrack is a serious contender for the accolade. NordicTrack, which makes treadmills to suit most any runner, is one of the more expensive brands, but even its lower-cost options run right past the competition.

One of the best NordicTrack treadmills you can buy is the NordicTrack Commercial X32i. This supercharged NordicTrack model features one of its largest available screens and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, plus it’s exceptionally quiet.

What to know before you buy a NordicTrack treadmill

Styles

NordicTrack makes three styles of treadmills: running, desk and incline.

Running: Running NordicTrack treadmills are the kind of treadmill everyone thinks of when you say “treadmill.” You turn it on, the belt starts to move at a chosen speed, and then you run. They’re good for runners at any experience level and come in at-home or commercial-grade options.

Console

Non-desk NordicTrack treadmills use a center console to control their operation, which varies dramatically depending on the model. The company’s budget and/or older models will only feature a small LCD display with control buttons on the side. Nearly all others will feature a smart-capable, high-definition touchscreen that can be as small as 7 inches or as big as 32 inches.

What to look for in a quality NordicTrack treadmill

Speed

NordicTrack treadmills have a minimum top speed of 8 mph, with pricier models upping it to 12 mph.

Incline/decline

All treadmills feature at least minor incline ability, with the usual minimum being a 10% incline. Some of the higher-end running treadmills will push that to 15% and also offer a minor decline feature of no greater than 6%. Incline NordicTrack treadmills will push that incline to a maximum of 40%.

How much you can expect to spend on a NordicTrack treadmill

Desk NordicTrack treadmills usually cost between $1,000 and $1,500. Running NordicTrack treadmills, the classic style of treadmill, typically start around $600 and can go up to about $2,800. Incline NordicTrack treadmills range from roughly $2,000 up to around $4,500.

NordicTrack treadmill FAQ

Will I need to assemble my new NordicTrack treadmill?

A. Yes, all NordicTrack treadmills will require some assembly. Depending on where you purchase your NordicTrack treadmill, you might be offered an expert assembly option; these cost a fair chunk of change, though, and NordicTrack treadmills aren’t that complicated to assemble on your own.

What sort of warranty does NordicTrack offer for its treadmills?

A. The motor and the frame on all NordicTrack treadmills are covered by a lifetime warranty, while the smaller pieces and parts and especially electrical components tend to have warranties between two and six years. Most will also have a labor warranty for one to three years.

What can I do to help my NordicTrack treadmill last longer?

A. There isn’t much you can actively do, as NordicTrack builds its treadmill components well. Double-checking the tightness of the screws every once in a while and giving the exterior a wipe with a slightly damp cloth after use is about it.

What are the best NordicTrack treadmills to buy?

Top NordicTrack treadmill

NordicTrack Commercial X32i

What you need to know: This is one of NordicTrack’s most advanced treadmills currently available.

What you’ll love: Wi-Fi connectivity, a 32-inch screen and low noise are the main selling points.

What you should consider: This is NordicTrack’s most expensive treadmill.

Where to buy: Sold by NordicTrack

Top NordicTrack treadmill for the money

NordicTrack EXP 7i

What you need to know: An excellent budget NordicTrack treadmill that still provides an easy-to-use machine and a great workout.

What you’ll love: A Bluetooth connection makes listening to your preferred audio easy, and the fan helps you stay cool on long runs.

What you should consider: The incline options aren’t the steepest you can find.

Where to buy: Sold by NordicTrack and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

NordicTrack Commercial 2950

What you need to know: If you want more than what a budget model can give but don’t want to blow your bank account on the very best, then this NordicTrack treadmill is a perfect middle ground.

What you’ll love: This NordicTrack treadmill has many of the features of the top-of-the-line X32i and sells for $1,000 less.

What you should consider: Like all NordicTrack treadmills, the iFIT service is aggressively pushed; don’t forget to cancel if you don’t want to pay the monthly fee.

Where to buy: Sold by NordicTrack and Dick’s Sporting Goods

