Which leather armchair is best?

No living room or den is complete without a comfortable armchair. Whether hosting company or relaxing in front of the TV on a weekend afternoon, a leather armchair can make it more enjoyable.

Leather is a natural fabric that’s stylish, comfortable and built to last. You have many choices, but the best is the Stone and Beam Oversized Leather Armchair, a simple, versatile design that can make the perfect addition to almost any room.

What to know before you buy a leather armchair

Benefits of leather

Leather armchairs are often more expensive than those made of other fabrics, but you get what you pay for because it makes for higher-quality, more durable chairs that age well, so they tend to last longer. Leather is strong, yet flexible, and resists stains, making it easy to clean. Leather is also hypoallergenic, so it’s great if you have allergies.

Styles

An armchair has support on the side, giving you a place to rest your arms, but styles can vary. The most popular include:

Wingback : These are more elegant chairs with protrusions, or “wings,” on the side. They were designed to protect you from drafts and heat from the fireplace.

: These are more elegant chairs with protrusions, or “wings,” on the side. They were designed to protect you from drafts and heat from the fireplace. Highback : The tall back on these chairs makes for a regal look. It forces you to sit upright, so it’s not as comfortable as other styles.

: The tall back on these chairs makes for a regal look. It forces you to sit upright, so it’s not as comfortable as other styles. Chesterfield : This style can be identified by plush, rolled arms that are the same height as the back of the chair.

: This style can be identified by plush, rolled arms that are the same height as the back of the chair. Mid-century: These sleek chairs have open sides and minimal detail. They have clean lines and a classic shape.

Size

The average armchair is 35 inches deep and 35 inches wide. Smaller and oversized models are available, while some brands naturally run bigger. Before making any purchase, double-check the dimensions to ensure that the chair will fit in your desired space.

If you want an ottoman to accompany your armchair, consider that you need to keep it 12 inches away from the chair, so make sure you have enough room.

What to look for in a quality leather armchair

Upholstery tacks

These are used to fasten the leather material to the frame. They line the chair’s edges and back. However, they have evolved to be more stylish than functional. They are usually made from gold, silver or brass, and their inclusion can change the overall look of the chair.

Cushioning

Cushions vary in thickness, and most are between 4 and 6 inches. Thickness can affect the cushions’ firmness, but firmness also depends on the amount of foam or stuffing used to fill the cushions. Some cushions are removable, making them easy to care for and helping you better clean the chair.

Recliners

Traditional armchairs don’t recline, but if you’re looking for the most comfortable chair possible, consider reclining armchairs. They have the same look and features as an armchair but with the versatility of a recliner. However, they aren’t as formal looking and might not be the right fit for your design scheme.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather armchair

They can vary in price from $250-$3,000, based on the materials and style.

Leather armchair FAQ

What’s the best way to maintain a leather armchair?

A. As leather is natural, it will need support to continue looking fresh. It’s best to apply a leather conditioner every three months to prevent it from becoming too dry and cracking. To maintain its color and texture, keep it out of direct sunlight and away from heat sources. Avoid using harsh or petroleum-based cleaning products to clean it — they can damage the stitching and break down the leather.

How long does a leather armchair last?

A. With the proper care, a leather armchair can last for over 20 years, whereas armchairs made from other material will often last for about five.

What’s the best leather armchair to buy?

Top leather armchair

Stone and Beam Oversized Leather Armchair

What you need to know: Available in seven colors, this oversized down-filled armchair is sturdy and made with a hardwood frame.

What you’ll love: Its simple design helps this blend in with almost any decor, while the removable seat and back cushions make cleaning and upkeep easy. If you’re looking for a matching set, there are two different-sized sofas and an ottoman in the same style and design.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the chair sat too low for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leather armchair for the money

Waldo Reclining Leather Armchair

What you need to know: This reclining, tufted leather armchair may have a classic look, but it also has all the comforts that come with a modern design.

What you’ll love: This plush chair can help give your room an elegant and luxurious feel, while the padded armrest and thick cushioning make it a good seat to relax. in If you’re looking to lounge around or take a nap, it easily reclines into three positions for maximum comfort.

What you should consider: Assembly is more complex than with similar models, and it’s easier to assemble with two people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sierd Genuine Leather Top Grain Leather Armchair

What you need to know: You can lounge in ultimate comfort and coastal style in this cozy armchair with square arms and cushioned backing.

What you’ll love: It’s built with engineered wood and genuine leather upholstery that is durable, while the removable cushions make it easy to clean. Luscious foam and polyester filling sit above coil springs, allowing just the right support for watching TV, spending time with guests or enjoying quiet time alone.

What you should consider: It’s oversized compared to other armchairs, so double-check the measurements to ensure it’s a good fit for your space.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

