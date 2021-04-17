Remarkable Women of Siouxland

KCAU 9 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Woman of the Year. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Watch: Remarkable Women Special

Remarkable Women Siouxland

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 recognized the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Watch the special below.

Remarkable Women Part 1

Remarkable Women Part 2

Remarkable Women Part 3

Remarkable Women Part 4

Remarkable Women Part 5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories