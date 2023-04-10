SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Treyla Lee was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk about her experience being named KCAU 9’s winner of the 2023 Siouxland’s Remarkable Women contest.

As the winner of Siouxland’s Remarkable Women contest, Lee won a trip to Los Angeles where other Remarkable Women across the nation gathered and one was named the National Remarkable Woman. Additionally, a $1,000 donation is being given to the cause of Lee’s choice, which is Women Aware.

Lee told KCAU 9 how people can make a difference.

“There is enough to go around. Our community is so loving and caring, and it is always in need of people to come in to volunteer, so please tie up your boots and go out and help,” Lee said.

Siouxland’s Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.