SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Treyla Lee was one of KCAU 9’S and the parent company, Nexstar Media’s four finalists and ultimate winner of Siouxland’s 2023 Remarkable Women.

As the Siouxland winner, she was able to go to Los Angeles on an all-expenses paid trip with women from across the country.

Lee shared her experience in Los Angeles with KCAU 9 Anchor Tim Seaman, saying she was treated like royalty. With a handler, she said she had a handler and didn’t touch her bags from the moment she left until she returned.

Lee added that she went to the event not knowing anyone but met others who were recognized as Remarkable Women in their communities and still stays in touch with them, even planning a reunion.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month in March, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Remarkable Woman and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice. Also as the local winner, the winner will be able to take that trip to Los Angeles to meet other Remarkable Women from other stations around the nation.

