Remarkable Women: Terri Dooley

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – She transitioned from helping kids in the classroom to helping them live a safe and healthy life. It’s just some of what makes Terri Dooley a KCAU 9 Remarkable Women.

“It’s not about the reward that we get, it’s about the reward that we give, that’s the part,” said Terri Dooley.

Terri Dooley has been an advocate for kids in Sioux City for many years.

“I taught for 11 years and I had children in my class 3rd grade, 2nd grade, 1st-grade kids who were getting hurt. Who would come to school somedays with bruises on their bodies and that was a new thing for me, I hadn’t been raised that way, so I think I started that empathy it started to just explode,” said Dooley.

Once she noticed the problem, Dooley felt she had to do more. She moved to the United Way but ultimately found her home at the Boys and Girls Home.

“You see the little ones here they really tug at me. The 6, 7 and 8-year-olds are oh and watching the smiles on their faces when they are here and seeing the safety that they feel when they are here. You really do know that you’re making a difference,” said Dooley.

Art Silva met Dooley in 1991 and nominated her for the “Remarkable Women” Award. He says Dooley Inspires him on a daily basis.

“She makes other women around her look remarkable also and I have just had the pleasure of working with so many remarkable women that I have met through Terri so it gets to be contagious after a while,” said Silva.

Silva said though Dooley has raised a lot of money for the Boys and Girls Home, it’s the lives that she has touched that makes her special.

“She has touched so many people in so many ways and all of those ways, good ways,” said Silva.

“The work that I do helps me to feel really good about taking care of a child or helping a family or something like that but I really don’t look for anything in return on that,” said Dooley.

Not only does Terri Dooley advocate for children, but she also home-hosts members of the Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Team.

She really is a remarkable woman.