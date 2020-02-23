Remarkable Women: Monica Venesky

She has overcome a lot in life including losing her vision, but she has not let that stop her from helping other people.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –She has overcome a lot in life including losing her vision, but she has not let that stop her from helping other people.

“I was shocked I was speechless,” said Monica.

At a very young age, Monica Venesky was diagnosed with Retinitis Pimantosa, a degenerative eye disease. Today she is considered legally blind, but she says that’s not what defines her, nor does she allow it to limit her.

“Pretty much everything other than operating a car and self-driving cars are coming sometime in the near future so that won’t be an issue anymore either,” said Monica.

Monica is a pro at navigating the world without vision. She loves to cook and spends a lot of time working on a special laptop computer. She uses those abilities and knowledge to educate others as a rehab teacher at the Iowa Department for the Blind.

“You go into somebody’s house and you walk out feeling like you have impacted someone and they are really motivated and thirsty to learn, it feels so good,” said Monica.

“She goes in and assists mainly senior citizens to live in their homes rather than going into a nursing or assisted living facility,” said Tom Venesky.

Monica’s husband Tom is blind too. He nominated her for KCAU 9’s Remarkable Women Award because he said Monica’s hard work should be recognized.

“I just think she is a remarkable lady I love her my family loves her and I am extremely proud of her,” said Tom.

While taking care of her two kids Monica also completed a master’s degree in management from Briar Cliff University. She graduated with a 3.89 GPA. In all of that, she has always encourage her family to give back.

“I’m really happy right now I mean with my family, with my husband, with my job and everything else I have going on. There have been a lot of struggles over the years and this is probably the first time I can say I’m really happy. I’m really good with where I am right now and I just want to sit and enjoy it for a little bit,” said Monica.

Monica also likes to knit baby hats. she donated them to newborns at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital. She’s also the Vice President of the Siouxland Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind.

She is truly a remarkable woman.