SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities, and we need your help.

Remarkable women are around us every day, leading communities and making a difference in our lives. And you can recognize those women by nominating someone close to you or your community for our 2024 Remarkable Women contest.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month in March, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Remarkable Woman and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice. Also as the local winner, the winner will be able to take a trip to Los Angeles to meet other Remarkable Women from other stations around the nation and possibly be named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

You can nominate a remarkable woman you know by clicking here. Nominations are being accepted through November 30.

Last year’s Remarkable Women of Siouxland was Treyla Lee. You can read more KCAU 9’s previous coverage of Remarkable Women here.