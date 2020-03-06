KCAU 9’s Remarkable Women of Siouxland winner is Monica Venesky

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The winner of KCAU 9’s Remarkable Women of Siouxland contest is Monica Venesky.
She’s overcome a lot in life, including losing her vision, but she hasn’t let that stop her from helping other people.
Monica uses her abilities and knowledge to educate others as a rehab teacher at the Iowa Department for the Blind.
To read more on Monica’s story, CLICK HERE.
Monica was among four finalists chosen as finalists for the Remarkable Women of Siouxland contest and profiled on KCAU 9 News. She has won a trip to New York City for a chance to be named “Nexstar’s 2020 Woman of the Year”
A big thank you to Monica for all the work you do, and a big thank you to all of Siouxland's Remarkable Women.