Remarkable Women of Siouxland

KCAU 9 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

KCAU 9’s Remarkable Women of Siouxland winner is Monica Venesky

Remarkable Women Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The winner of KCAU 9’s Remarkable Women of Siouxland contest is Monica Venesky.

She’s overcome a lot in life, including losing her vision, but she hasn’t let that stop her from helping other people.

Monica uses her abilities and knowledge to educate others as a rehab teacher at the Iowa Department for the Blind.

Monica was among four finalists chosen as finalists for the Remarkable Women of Siouxland contest and profiled on KCAU 9 News. She has won a trip to New York City for a chance to be named “Nexstar’s 2020 Woman of the Year”

A big thank you to Monica for all the work you do, and a big thank you to all of Siouxland’s Remarkable Women. To see stories on all the finalists, click here.

