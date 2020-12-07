Remarkable Women of Siouxland

KCAU 9 is looking for ‘Remarkable Women’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Do you work or volunteer with a remarkable woman? And by remarkable, we mean someone who is truly extraordinary in the community and to her family and friends.

Nexstar, KCAU’s parent company, has begun its search for remarkable women across the United States.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women

Nominations are being accepted through December 20 in our “Remarkable Women” contest.

Four finalists will be chosen and profiled on KCAU 9 News throughout March. One of these women will win a trip to Chicago and a chance to be named “Nexstar’s 2021 Woman of the Year.”

For contest rules, details and to nominate someone, click here.

Last year’s winner was Monica Venesky. She’s overcome a lot in life, including losing her vision, but she hasn’t let that stop her from helping other people. To read more on her story, CLICK HERE.

