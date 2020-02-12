Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.
Remarkable Women of Siouxland

KCAU 9 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, KCAU 9 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Siouxland’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Remarkable Women Siouxland

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.