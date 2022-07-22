SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re riding dozens of miles a day, it can be difficult to stop to eat and drink properly.

RAGBRAI attracts cyclists of all skill levels, but no matter how long you’ve been riding it’s important to fuel properly.

Stephanie Small, a nutritionist with MercyOne, recommends that anytime you participate in rigorous physical activity it’s important that you drink and eat small amounts many times a day.

“Always be in tune with your body, make sure you pay attention to how much you’re drinking, how much you’re urinating, how much you’re sweating, how you’re feeling,” said Small. “If you have a headache if you need to catch some shade and get into a cool area.”

Small said cyclists should also think ahead and pack snacks for their ride.

“Also, it’s important to make sure that you’re having some sort of recovery meal or snack after your ride and some really popular snacks are things like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bananas, chocolate milk,” Small said.

Small also recommended staying away from alcohol since it can cause dehydration.